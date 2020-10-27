No-Cook Cooking: Let someone else do the Halloween baking -- for a good cause

No-Cook Cooking, meet No-Bake Baking.

Most of the time, No-Cook Cooking offers ideas for simple meals and easy entertaining that make the most of what’s available in local stores during the pandemic, while keeping in mind that folks who normally don’t haunt the kitchen need dishes that take as few steps and as little labor as possible.

This week, we’re taking a more literal approach, because Halloween is almost here, and it’s time for someone else to go to all the toil and trouble in the kitchen. And it’s all for a good cause.

Bidding closes at 9 p.m. Wednesday for Piedmont CASA’s Curious Cake Auction.

Seven top-secret cakes have been created to raise funds for children who need advocates during the court process. The cakes are so secret, in fact, that even the winning bidders won’t even get to see the confections until they claim them.

Taking part in the Curious Cake Auction are Albemarle Baking Company, Cake Bloom, Gearharts Fine Chocolates, HotCakes Gourmet, MarieBette Cafe and Bakery, Paradox Pastry and Passionflower Cakes.