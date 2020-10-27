No-Cook Cooking: Let someone else do the Halloween baking -- for a good cause

No-Cook Cooking, meet No-Bake Baking.
Most of the time, No-Cook Cooking offers ideas for simple meals and easy entertaining that make the most of what’s available in local stores during the pandemic, while keeping in mind that folks who normally don’t haunt the kitchen need dishes that take as few steps and as little labor as possible.
This week, we’re taking a more literal approach, because Halloween is almost here, and it’s time for someone else to go to all the toil and trouble in the kitchen. And it’s all for a good cause.
Bidding closes at 9 p.m. Wednesday for Piedmont CASA’s Curious Cake Auction.
Seven top-secret cakes have been created to raise funds for children who need advocates during the court process. The cakes are so secret, in fact, that even the winning bidders won’t even get to see the confections until they claim them.
Taking part in the Curious Cake Auction are Albemarle Baking Company, Cake Bloom, Gearharts Fine Chocolates, HotCakes Gourmet, MarieBette Cafe and Bakery, Paradox Pastry and Passionflower Cakes.
If curiosity is getting the better of you and you can’t wait for some clues, head to the website at charityauctionstoday.com. That’s where each of the bakeries is dropping a sweet hint or two.
Chocolate is popular, for instance. There’s also a cake that promises a Dia de Los Muertos theme, with sugar skulls, edible blooms and vivid colors. Another cake tempts with fall flavors of apple, maple and vanilla. Yet another hints of a spidery theme. Pumpkin spice and Edgar Allan Poe references will give another cake a literary flavor.
Each cake is a unique work of Halloween-flavored culinary art. The proceeds will help Piedmont CASA provide court-appointed special advocates to speak up in the best interests of abused and neglected children and teens in court settings.
On Friday, photos of all seven cakes will be posted at charityauctionstoday.com. It’s also possible to go to pcasa.org and click on the orange button with the black bat on it at the top right side of your screen.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at jsathe@dailyprogress.com
