No-Cook Cooking: Girl Scout cookie season as endless dessert tutorial

If you’ve ever heard someone mention a delicious recipe he or she has tried that turned leftover Girl Scout cookies into a decadent dessert, you probably had a human and visceral reaction:
There’s such a thing as leftover Girl Scout cookies?
For folks who don’t see that adorable little box as a single serving, well, yeah. Of course. Disciplined people who can eat two cookies and stop do indeed exist.
But before you start wondering whether those at-home DNA kits might confirm your place in Cookie Monster’s family tree, consider a far more likely possibility — that these cookie saints might be blessed less with superhuman self-control and more with gifts like foresight and organization. And if that’s the case, then your odds of elevating your No-Cook Cooking dessert game just expanded exponentially.
Foresight and organization are tremendous gifts when they occur in the wild. But the good news is that you also can consider them traits that can be developed, or goals to be reached. If you love the cookies and dread the end of the all-too-brief sale season in late March, try one simple experiment in your kitchen.
Pour about half a sleeve of Thin Mints into a plastic bag with a firmly zipped top. Crush the cookies into fragrant gravel. Put two or three scoops of mint chocolate chip ice cream in a bowl or a banana split tray. Pour on your favorite chocolate ice cream shell product and sprinkle the crushed Thin Mints on top — quickly, before the shell hardens.
The silky, crunchy, minty results from about 90 seconds of work just might make you wonder what actual written recipes are out there.
There really are only two websites you’ll need to know at this point, and the first is girlscouts.org. Click on “Find Cookies,” then “All About Cookies,” and then “Easy-to-Make Recipes.”
You’ve probably guessed that your favorite crushed cookie would make a delectable crust for a mouthwatering cheesecake or similarly silky pie, and you’d be right. But don’t stop there. Choose your favorite cookie in the list and scroll down to find a variety of simple recipes, ranging from puddings to parfaits to a range of no-bake cookies and bars.
The second website you’ll need is gsvsc.org. That’s the local Girl Scouts of Skyline Council site, where you can contact young entrepreneurs near you who can connect you to the cookies you need for snacking — and spares for your freezer.
Make a commitment to leave the boxes you buy for the freezer in the freezer until you’re ready to make some desserts. And if you really want to show some community spirit, stock up on popcorn next fall when the Boy Scouts’ sale begins. In the meantime, head to vahcbsa.org to learn more about the local Monticello District.
If you’re looking for an irresistible snack for game watching, or for finishing that great book you hate to put down, crumble some Girl Scout cookies, pop some Boy Scout popcorn and toss them both with some warm white chocolate melts and a handful of miniature pretzels. Yes, you can customize the mix for the holidays with some crushed peppermint candies, but you’ll discover many other delicious versions before holiday season rolls around again.