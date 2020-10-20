No-Cook Cooking: Find the fun in a different kind of Halloween

Halloween won’t look quite the same this year, and it’s not because everyone has changed costumes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become this year’s supervillain, slashing our favorite gatherings, emptying store shelves and isolating families and friends. It’s normal to miss the crowded Halloween parties of yore, where we danced with superheroes and bumped elbows with mummies, cartoon characters and political figures on the way to the snack tables.

The true horror this Halloween would be not to celebrate at all. Large gatherings are out this year, but home-crafted party foods are in. Instead of mourning the party you can’t attend this year, start planning one that suits your new reality. There’s plenty of time left to craft the perfect scary playlist or map out the movies that thrill and chill.

It’s fine to go the quick-and-easy route and order some pizza or subs for curbside pickup or contactless delivery for your trusty quarantine crew; sometimes, No-Cook Cooking literally means not cooking, and no one is judging. But there are plenty of easy treats you can scare up at home without spending too much of All Hallows’ Eve in the kitchen.