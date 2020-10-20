No-Cook Cooking: Find the fun in a different kind of Halloween

Halloween won’t look quite the same this year, and it’s not because everyone has changed costumes.
The COVID-19 pandemic has become this year’s supervillain, slashing our favorite gatherings, emptying store shelves and isolating families and friends. It’s normal to miss the crowded Halloween parties of yore, where we danced with superheroes and bumped elbows with mummies, cartoon characters and political figures on the way to the snack tables.
The true horror this Halloween would be not to celebrate at all. Large gatherings are out this year, but home-crafted party foods are in. Instead of mourning the party you can’t attend this year, start planning one that suits your new reality. There’s plenty of time left to craft the perfect scary playlist or map out the movies that thrill and chill.
It’s fine to go the quick-and-easy route and order some pizza or subs for curbside pickup or contactless delivery for your trusty quarantine crew; sometimes, No-Cook Cooking literally means not cooking, and no one is judging. But there are plenty of easy treats you can scare up at home without spending too much of All Hallows’ Eve in the kitchen.
Remember all the tempting homemade treats you weren’t allowed to accept on your trick-or-treating rounds during your childhood? Here’s your chance to make them yourself. And eating dessert first has treat written all over it.
Try making your favorite recipe for marshmallow crisped-rice treats with cocoa-flavored rice cereal and Reese’s Pieces. Yes, part of you wants to coordinate with seasonal colors, but part of you just wants to sneak chocolate into every possible menu item. Both parts will recommend buying a little extra candy for nibbling.
If you love popcorn, maybe it’s time to leave the microwave stuff in the cupboard and pop kernels the old-fashioned way. Jars of kernels can be found on grocery shelves these days, and the sky’s the limit for flavorings and toppings.
If you’d like a sweet-heat sprinkle, mix cayenne, cinnamon and just a hint of ground cloves. Freshly grated Parmesan on hot popcorn satisfies the umami monster. And if you remember those crunchy, sticky popcorn balls from childhood Halloween parties, recipes abound online. Most recipes combine home-popped corn with light corn syrup, margarine, vanilla and marshmallows; a drizzle of caramel plays well with the salt for a more grown-up flavor profile. If you’ve collected different varieties of salt while building your pandemic pantry, try a flaked version for unfolding flavor.
Younger children may be new to the whole pop-your-own concept, but it’s a good bet they’d love to help. Get in some practice now, and by the time the holiday season arrives, they’ll be old hands at popping corn to string for the birds to enjoy outdoors.
Keep your other menu items easy. Think proteins and veggies for dinner to counteract the overindulgence of sweets and treats.
Making your own hot wings at home gives you the freedom to go as mild or nuclear as you like. To avoid splattering searing-hot oil or sauce on your costume, just try a spicy dry rub — ghost pepper, anyone? — and bake your wings and drumettes for a crispy finish. Slice some celery sticks and splurge on a high-quality blue cheese dressing. And serve a whole cauliflower to go with them, lightly steamed or raw, because you’ve always enjoyed the way it looks kind of like a brain.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at jsathe@dailyprogress.com
