No-Cook Cooking: Cheese plates offer lots of flavor for so little effort

Imagine serving something that’s versatile, visually appealing, indulgent and right on trend. Something that can be a refined appetizer for entertaining, a game-day delight for your crew or an elevated snack after a difficult day.
Now imagine that it requires no cooking, and you’ll wonder why it hasn’t been in your regular rotation all along. Even the fuss-free name promises simple satisfaction.
The cheese plate has been having a moment — a rather long moment — and all its elements are on grocery shelves and in refrigerated cases, even during the pandemic. Although it’s a seasonless classic, it’s a particularly good fit for autumn, when pears are ripe, apple butter’s still warm in the jar and you’re ready to reach for something a little richer than chips and dip while watching your favorite team on television.
Plan your date with decadence by making a quick list to check off, and then start exploring your options. The only way to find your favorite combinations is to graze your way through numerous attempts, and chances are good that you have friends who’d be happy to join you for test drives.
To start with, you’re not limited to a literal plate. A large wooden or marble cutting board makes a great canvas, too. Or pull that beautiful platter out of the china cabinet instead of saving it for the holidays.
Plan on three different cheeses of different textures — a harder variety, a soft selection and a creamy choice that falls right in the middle.
Hard cheeses often have strong flavors; think cheddar, Gruyere, Parmigiano-Reggiano.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Brie is a favorite on many cheese plates, and not only because it lends itself so well to easy pairings with fig preserves and currant jam. Feta and Camembert also work well. Think of cheeses that can be spread on crackers or apple slices, such as a classic port-wine/sharp-cheddar spread or the chevre you love from the farmers market. Here’s your chance to use that swanky gift set of cheese cutters and spreaders.
For the medium choice, you can’t go wrong with something smooth that distinguishes itself from the other two. If you didn’t pick a hard Gouda, try a buttery mid-range texture. Think pepper jack, Muenster and Emmental; if you enjoy its gooey goodness in a grilled cheese sandwich, it’s probably a good choice for your medium texture.
Cut up a combination of slices and cubes for visual delight. Vary the thicknesses and sizes of your slices so the cheesy flavors will hold their own if you’re pairing them with crackers.
Add two bread or cracker options — three for a crowd — with at least one being quite crunchy. Splurge on a bakery loaf with a crust that shatters and a wispy, almost-not-there interior, and the crispiest, seediest crackers you can find. Sourdough, marble rye and pumpernickel also are good choices. Keep in mind that the carbs are supporting players here, and don’t go overboard.
Save room for several fruity touches. Tangy green grapes, sweet prunes and tart dried cranberries play well with assertive cheese flavors. Fresh pear slices add a delectable autumnal touch, and apples can offer any flavor on the tart-to-sweet spectrum. If you don’t mind spending a few minutes at the stovetop, warm cinnamon apples or pears poached with wine and cloves would be an unexpected taste treat with your soft cheese. Raspberries are a splurge this time of year, but imagine them with pears and Gouda. Just remember to keep your flavors intentional; there’s no room, or need, for mere garnishes.
If you’ve taken the extra step of heating your Brie, don’t forget to serve finer-quality preserves; think apricot or plum. I thoroughly enjoyed a cheese spread at a long-ago reception that included a fragrant homemade lemon marmalade and a cinnamon-heavy apple butter that had been drizzled with honey from the same farm.
Give your imagination room to run. If you love beer cheese dip with warm, soft pretzels on game day, that tailgate team will make itself at home on your cheese plate. Set out a hearty, spicy mustard, such as jalapeno or horseradish. Green and black olives are no-brainers.
Nuts bring crunch and flavor to the party; consider smoked almonds or candied pecans. Walnuts always work, especially with nuttier Swiss-style cheeses. If you’re allergic to nuts, try toasting some chickpeas in a spice blend featuring red and black pepper.
Serve with your favorite local wine or seasonal craft beer, or keep it simple and crisp with ice water, mineral water or seltzer.
