No-Cook Cooking: Cheese plates offer lots of flavor for so little effort

Plan on three different cheeses of different textures — a harder variety, a soft selection and a creamy choice that falls right in the middle.

Hard cheeses often have strong flavors; think cheddar, Gruyere, Parmigiano-Reggiano.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Brie is a favorite on many cheese plates, and not only because it lends itself so well to easy pairings with fig preserves and currant jam. Feta and Camembert also work well. Think of cheeses that can be spread on crackers or apple slices, such as a classic port-wine/sharp-cheddar spread or the chevre you love from the farmers market. Here’s your chance to use that swanky gift set of cheese cutters and spreaders.

For the medium choice, you can’t go wrong with something smooth that distinguishes itself from the other two. If you didn’t pick a hard Gouda, try a buttery mid-range texture. Think pepper jack, Muenster and Emmental; if you enjoy its gooey goodness in a grilled cheese sandwich, it’s probably a good choice for your medium texture.

Cut up a combination of slices and cubes for visual delight. Vary the thicknesses and sizes of your slices so the cheesy flavors will hold their own if you’re pairing them with crackers.