No-Cook Cooking: Apple cider makes delectable fall dishes far from 'Oh. OK'

At about this time of year — usually when I’m biting into a piping-hot, locally made apple cider doughnut or waiting for a steaming cup of hot, fragrant cider to cool — I remember a college acquaintance’s visceral reaction to fall’s libation of choice.

Time after time, at any number of autumn receptions and other events, my friend would be offered some apple cider. He’d perk up until he saw a foam cup of steaming, spiced liquid or a plastic cup of chilled, fruity goodness heading toward his hand. That’s when his smile would wilt just a little and his voice would soften as he’d respond, ever so politely, “Oh. OK.” Only then would his host or hostess realize that he was hoping for hard cider.

We are spoiled to live in a place where so many varieties of apples grow to crisp, sweet, heady perfection. In Central Virginia, picking your own apples is a sentimental weekend activity for many families that’s soon followed by memorable sessions of simmering, baking, freezing and canning. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, staff members at local orchards are filling bags with fragrant apples to keep the tradition going strong through curbside service. But there still are many people who respond to an offer of apple cider with a loaded “Oh. OK.”