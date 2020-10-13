No-Cook Cooking: Apple cider makes delectable fall dishes far from 'Oh. OK'

At about this time of year — usually when I’m biting into a piping-hot, locally made apple cider doughnut or waiting for a steaming cup of hot, fragrant cider to cool — I remember a college acquaintance’s visceral reaction to fall’s libation of choice.
Time after time, at any number of autumn receptions and other events, my friend would be offered some apple cider. He’d perk up until he saw a foam cup of steaming, spiced liquid or a plastic cup of chilled, fruity goodness heading toward his hand. That’s when his smile would wilt just a little and his voice would soften as he’d respond, ever so politely, “Oh. OK.” Only then would his host or hostess realize that he was hoping for hard cider.
We are spoiled to live in a place where so many varieties of apples grow to crisp, sweet, heady perfection. In Central Virginia, picking your own apples is a sentimental weekend activity for many families that’s soon followed by memorable sessions of simmering, baking, freezing and canning. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, staff members at local orchards are filling bags with fragrant apples to keep the tradition going strong through curbside service. But there still are many people who respond to an offer of apple cider with a loaded “Oh. OK.”
If you’re squarely in the “Oh. OK” camp, Central Virginia also is known for its high-quality, locally crafted hard ciders, and you can find them as dry or as sweet as your palate demands. Fill the fridge with your favorite seasonal flavors of the hard stuff, pack up your prejudice and give the non-alcoholic version another chance. Give it a slow, mindful taste and then another before you dismiss it. And if drinking it still doesn’t bring you joy, try exploring its value as a No-Cook Cooking versatility superpower.
The No-Cook Cooking cook likes having flavors in the kitchen palette that serve multiple purposes. Apple cider is a year-round superstar that shines its brightest this time of year. It gives more densely textured desserts like pound cakes and cake-style doughnuts a welcome lift and takes the edge off sharper red pepper flavors if you went overboard in your favorite chili. Substitute it for apple juice in a smoothie recipe, and you’ll gain a whole new appreciation for cloves.
Without apple cider, we wouldn’t have apple cider vinegar. Keep both on hand, and you’ve expanded your mathematical possibilities for nailing sweet and savory dishes alike. Where a note of sweet richness is called for, such as a slow-cooking pork roast or a beef stew filled with hearty chunks of root vegetables, add apple cider. If you’re making North Carolina-style barbecue instead, pair your peppers with apple cider vinegar.
Apple cider vinegar has been a go-to source of beauty hacks for generations, and many folks swear by its health benefits. If you aren’t brave enough to guzzle it as a tonic, try a tablespoon or two in a homemade salad dressing instead over spinach, kale, walnuts, sliced apples or pears and a handful of feta or blue cheese. (If you usually pair balsamic vinegar with blue cheese, give apple cider vinegar a try before fall yields to winter.)
No matter how wholesome and natural vinegar can be, always check with your doctor before embarking on any trendy diet or cleanse to make sure it won’t irritate your stomach or react with medicines. And just as you’d brush your teeth to prevent cavities after indulging in sweet apple cider, remember the acidic content of apple cider vinegar and keep that enamel safe.
Heating a little mulled cider on a kitchen stove burner is an old-school secret weapon that some real estate agents have used during open houses to get homes off the market at a snappier pace during the holiday season.
Just remember that behind fall’s favorite chemistry lies, well, actual chemistry. As my college friend found out the hard way, conveniently forgetting about a gift of homemade spiced apple cider and shoving it to the back of the fridge until spring break won’t turn it into hard cider. It’ll morph instead into something with a sinus-clearing scent profile somewhere between vinegar and paint thinner. Rumors swirled for years that the guys who hauled my friend’s dorm mini-fridge away were wearing hazmat gear, but I never confirmed it.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at jsathe@dailyprogress.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!