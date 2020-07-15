They bristle at being asked to take group exercise classes via Zoom. They’re thrilled — and nervous — to embark on new romances. And they’re beyond ready to change up their hair.
In other words, the adventures of the pandemic-weary residents of Serenity Hill assisted-living community will feel all too familiar to viewers who see Larry Goldstein’s new “Serenity Hill in the Pandemic” series on Facebook and YouTube.
The playwright, director and performer joined forces with a team of primarily local actors and turned his original 2010 “Serenity Hill” television pilot first into a play and then into the new play/sitcom hybrid viewers can see online.
At a time when headlines about nursing homes and retirement facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic focus on panic and fear, the new six-episode show looks deeper and mines the humor and pathos inherent in the lives of the cooped-up residents and staff members.
“It’s not going to just be funny. It’s topical, too,” Goldstein said.
A new 20-minute episode will be unveiled every other Sunday; two already are finished and can be seen on Facebook and YouTube.
Getting new dramatic projects off the ground can seem daunting in the midst of the isolation of stay-at-home orders and the cancellations of live performances. Once Goldstein started updating the show’s action to May and June of this year and streamlining his previous TV series format with the immediacy of a play, he began to see rich possibilities.
“I did a little updating, and I liked it a lot,” Goldstein said.
The sense of confinement that has made quarantining so difficult also offers insights into the lives of people who don’t get out much under the best of circumstances. If each character is in his or her own room, seeing the actors on their individual screens makes sense to the audience.
And in the era of Zoom meetings and growing comfort with the increasingly sophisticated technology on everyday devices, necessity is the grandmother of invention.
“It’s like we have our own TV studio and we don’t have to spend a nickel on cameras,” Goldstein said. “Next thing you know, we had a show to be proud of.”
“We’re learning how to get it out there. We don’t really exist; we’re not CBS,” he said with a chuckle.
The characters of “Serenity Hill in the Pandemic” also are finding their way in a changing and confusing world. One character, Samuel Katz, handles frustration by playing his ukulele or cracking jokes; his son tells him he should put on a play in the facility during the pandemic.
“By Episode 3, I’m sending him to a Zoom palm reader,” Goldstein said.
Episode 1, “Let’s Get This Party Started,” explores the daunting task of trying to keep the facility activities schedule flourishing while people are stuck in their rooms.
Some experiments, like the Zoom exercise class, are “terrible. That’s where a lot of the comedy is,” Goldstein said. A retired judge’s adjustments, meanwhile, add poignant moments, showing the range of relatable human emotions behind the facility’s walls.
In classic sitcom tradition, “someone has a great idea, and it just falls apart,” Goldstein said. “But they just keep going.”
Telephone conversations bring in blasts of the world outside the residents’ doors. When one resident complains about not being able to get a long-overdue haircut, the loved one on the other end of the line responds, “I want you alive. I don’t care about your hair.”
There’s a strong sense of community as people learn to love the ones they’re with.
“There’s a lot of room for sweetness,” Goldstein said. “One of the hard things on Zoom is singing. We’re trying to see how to make it work.”
The show is produced by Hamner Theater and Whole Theatre. Ray Nedzel is producer; Kathleen Mueller is production manager, and Saunder Boyle, Tovah Close and Boomie Pedersen are directors.
The cast includes Kenny Raskin as Samuel Katz, Chris Baumer as Allen Katz, Ty Daniels as Ophelia Harris, Boomie Pedersen as as Dr. Michael Kline, Joe Monacan as Judge Richard “Clay” Clayton, Kate Monaghan as Betty Lawson, Kiri Gardner as Andrea Clayton, Abena Foreman Trice as Edwina Franklyn, Meg Hoover as Beatrice Johnson and Jon Arenstein as Junebug Jones. Learn more about the show at WholeTheatre.org.
