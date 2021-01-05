New Native American memorial offers peace in one of D.C.'s few wild spaces

WASHINGTON — The wetlands on the grounds of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian are one of the most serene and magical spots in all of Washington. It counters by example the larger argument of the National Mall, which is all about symmetry, extended vistas and monumental scale. With trees and grass and a bit of water, this garden is a quiet but forceful rejoinder to the bombast and imperial ambition that surrounds it.

With a little imagination, you might pretend that somehow the great brush of history missed this one small spot where the landscape looks just as it did in pre-Columbian times.

The beauty of this secret garden — even if you know it exists, it always seems to take you by surprise — raised the stakes when the museum decided to place a new memorial to Native American veterans there. Originally, legislation authorizing the memorial placed it inside the museum. The good news, now that the memorial is open, is that the decision to place it outside appears not only inspired, but well executed.