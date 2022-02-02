Yola finds space in Nashville for 'multifaceted me'

“Indeed, I’m doing nothing remotely new,” Yola said.

As she says it, she laughs, as she does easily during conversation. She might feel that way, but as she continues to rack up Grammy nominations, it’s clear that listeners don’t tend to share that opinion.

The singer/songwriter/musician was speaking about the mix of sounds that she explores on her most recent album, “Stand for Myself.” Her debut album had more of an Americana feel to it, but this brings in pop, disco and more. The England-born Yola finds it to be “a British tradition to mix,” largely because of the “un-genred” radio that exists in the UK.

Even so, the singer ended up in Nashville, Tennessee, explaining, “I need to be based in a place that allows me to be a multifaceted me.”

“There were loads of people in Nashville that weren’t prepared for that,” she said. “I went up and down Music Row talking to a lot of people that didn’t understand what I was trying to do, but I persisted in the same way that I did in the UK. In the UK, more places presented themselves as progressive that didn’t quite reflect that. I found in the Americana community a people that would let me explore music.”

Yola contextualizes her art within a deep knowledge of music history, but while she sees herself as continuing a tradition that blends styles, she had to fight to find a place to do that for herself.

“People [were] going: ‘Because you’re a Black lady, you have to adhere to a trope that we feel comfortable with. That will keep you in a special locked box. Then we can have fun exploring everything else,’” she said. “Who wrote that agreement? I didn’t sign that!”

Being part of the Americana scene in Nashville has “really facilitated” her approach to music. She’s in a place that’s drawn from traditions from, as she explains, Central America, Native Americans, Hawaii, Black string and fiddle music, Stax and more.

“The people in the community are aesthetically covering a lot of space. No one would say Mavis Staples and Jason Isbell sound anything alike, but they’re both under the banner of Americana,” she said. “They’ll let you really experiment with the fringe of what Americana can be and how we see it and define it.”

That approach has let her avoid some of the gatekeeping that other genres might have, but that’s just one aspect of the difficult work that goes into a Yola album. Another aspect of it involves finding the right people to work with.

“You can’t write about your life in a collaborative way if the people you are writing with don’t understand one iota of your existence,” she said. “You definitely need to find people who may have more of a chance of understanding anything that you may have experienced in your life.”

Yola enjoys the collaborative process — “I like to get a bit of polish from someone else; I love that perspective” — but recognizes the importance of working with artists who can more directly connect with some elements of her story, whether related to gender, ethnicity, age or background. She thinks specifically about “Break the Bough,” which deals with the death of her mother but engages on multiple levels.

“The whole narrative is something very specific to the British empire,” she said of the track. “You’d need to really know about our modern history to understand the relationship between the Caribbean and the UK and the culture in the UK, just how things are. You’d need to know that, and then Caribbean life, to understand how to finish that song, to help me along.”

Yola highlights her partnership with Liz Rose (most noted for her work with Taylor Swift), who did “an absolutely smashing job,” and Natalie Hemby, saying of the latter that “she’s very aware of her position versus mine, the things she battles as a woman, but the privilege she has as a white woman.”

In talking about her collaborations, though, Yola wants to be careful not “paint a white savior complex, [which] gets thrust on dark-skinned women specifically.” Some of her previous experiences have made her wary.

“It seems really basic, but one thing I’ve noticed: I’ve magnetized people who were desperate to use me, and not necessarily people that were authentically kind to me,” she said. “There’s definitely an element of my skillset being useful to other people or my skills being seen as something to exploit. Because I’m dark-skinned, society wasn’t giving me a fair crack, but it was clear that I had a lot to offer. … They could use the vulnerability of my dark-skinnedness, at the same time as leveraging my own skills for their own financial gain.”

This time around, she’s found friends to work with.

Creating this album is “more a story of connection,” she explained. “That’s what this whole gosh darn record’s about. It’s about connection, and that’s all I’ve ever given a crap about.”

Those connections were “a real gift” that allowed Yola to “dig deeper into my process, into the nature of my lyrics.” She believes this album to be lyrically stronger even than its predecessor.

“All of those things amount to a massive increase in my ... agency as an artist,” she said. “It was 100% this pursuit of happiness, this pursuit of wholeness, of the opportunity and the resources to self-actualize.”

As she writes, she recognizes even if she’s “under no illusion that the second I press go on releasing this record that I’m going to change the world forever,” she has the opportunity in her music and interviews to ask listeners to think about various subjects, like class issues (“Diamond Studded Shoes”), colorism, or even accent privilege, which she summarizes as “how my accent can disable people from knowing exactly how to discriminate against me for long enough for me to get an idea across.”

“I’ve been able to engage with subjects that barely get talked about,” she said.

With everything coming into place for her, including the Grammy nominations and a role as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in an upcoming Baz Luhrmann film, she’s likely to have the chance to extend all these conversations — something that’s good news for all of us.