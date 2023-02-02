Eight live performances in seven days will give fans of the annual WTJU 91.1 FM Folk Marathon a chance to hear the variety provided by the local music community.

This year's marathon takes place from Monday through Feb. 12. Volunteer radio DJs will play curated selections of folk, roots and world music around the clock.

Live performances will air on 91.1 FM and streamed online at wtju.net. A video stream will be available on WTJU's Facebook Live and YouTube channels.

The lineup features the following musicians:

■ Ramona & The Holy Smokes: 8 p.m. on Monday. Live original honky-tonk.

■ Bob Girard & Charlie Pastorfield: 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Local music legends for half a century.

■ Buzzard Hollow Boys: 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Electrified folk, roots and swing.

■ Otra Vez: 8 p.m. on Thursday. Original, genre-defying exploration of Latin music.

■ Jim Waive: 8 p.m. on Feb. 10. Film and country music star returns after a three-year hiatus.

■ Blue Ridge Irish Music School: 10 a.m. on Feb. 11. Members of the BRIMS Trad Ensemble and Dancers will perform.

■ Mama Tried: 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. Two hours of the Grateful Dead and associated vibes.

■ Brown Sugar: 8 p.m. on Feb. 11. Black American folk music featuring vocalists Ti Ames and Leslie M. Scott-Jones.

WTJU has been broadcasting since 1957. Learn more about the fundraiser and make secure donations at wtju.net/donate.