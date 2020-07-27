This year's Freefall Music & Art Festival, which was to have begun Aug. 29, has been canceled, WTJU 91.9 FM and IX Art Park announced Monday.

IX Art Park will continue to schedule outdoor concerts this fall with proper social distancing and other precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To keep up with scheduled events, go to IXArtPark.org

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo, which has been part of Freefall since the festival began, will take place in a virtual format on Sept. 26. For details, visit BlackBusinessExpo.org.

