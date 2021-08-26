WTJU-FM bringing Freefall concert to IX Art Park for Labor Day fun

WTJU-FM will present a Labor Day weekend concert in its Freefall free concert tradition with an attempt to break a Guinness world record.
Instead of the customary series of concerts, there will be one event outdoors at IX Art Park. The free celebration will begin at 3 p.m. Sept. 4 with Vinyl Takeover, which offers tunes from the radio station’s vinyl record collection, and a Labor Day Weekend cookout with cornhole and other lawn games.
Hot dogs and veggie dogs will be served at the cookout, and there will be food trucks and local brews.
Zuzu’s Hot Five will perform its trademark mix of Louis Armstrong music meets Mardi Gras street party sounds at 5:15 p.m., followed at 6:30 p.m. by Susie and the Pistols playing Americana rhythm and blues.
An attempt to enter the record books will follow at 7:30 p.m. At least 321 people will be needed to form the World’s Longest Human Musical Note.
Ebony Groove will play gogo, funk and rhythm and blues at 8 p.m.
Admission is free. For information, go to freefallcville.com.