 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WTJU-FM bringing Freefall concert to IX Art Park for Labor Day fun
0 comments

WTJU-FM bringing Freefall concert to IX Art Park for Labor Day fun

  • 0

WTJU-FM will present a Labor Day weekend concert in its Freefall free concert tradition with an attempt to break a Guinness world record.

Instead of the customary series of concerts, there will be one event outdoors at IX Art Park. The free celebration will begin at 3 p.m. Sept. 4 with Vinyl Takeover, which offers tunes from the radio station’s vinyl record collection, and a Labor Day Weekend cookout with cornhole and other lawn games.

Hot dogs and veggie dogs will be served at the cookout, and there will be food trucks and local brews.

Zuzu’s Hot Five will perform its trademark mix of Louis Armstrong music meets Mardi Gras street party sounds at 5:15 p.m., followed at 6:30 p.m. by Susie and the Pistols playing Americana rhythm and blues.

An attempt to enter the record books will follow at 7:30 p.m. At least 321 people will be needed to form the World’s Longest Human Musical Note.

Ebony Groove will play gogo, funk and rhythm and blues at 8 p.m.

Admission is free. For information, go to freefallcville.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Minnie Driver calls out online troll over cosmetic filler accusation

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At LOCKN' Farm, follow Dawes from Black Sabbath back to folk-rock
Music

At LOCKN' Farm, follow Dawes from Black Sabbath back to folk-rock

Goldsmith used to think about “what's bigger, what's more, what's next,” and while he still hears that voice, he recognizes that “I need [my son] to be proud of me. I don't need to sell out a certain size room. I need him to see it all and be like, 'My dad did what he wanted, and he did it on his terms.' That would make me the proudest.”

Music

Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 22

Music on the Patio by Davis Bradley Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Music

Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 21

Music on the Patio by 2Wishes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover…

Music

Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 25

Wind Down Wednesday with FarAway Duo: 6-9 p.m., Pie Guy food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase ticket…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert