Wolfgang Van Halen's name is famous, but his music is his own

Then, in spring of 2020, COVID-19 hit, bringing what remained of normal life to a halt. Touring, like everything else, shut down. And it was just a few months later, on Oct. 6, that the great Eddie Van Halen died of cancer at 65.

Now 30, Wolfgang Van Halen struggles with his father’s death even as he is about to release his debut, “Mammoth WVH,” and spend the summer opening stadiums for Guns N’ Roses. It’s an exciting time for Wolfie, as Van Halen is known to family and friends. But he remains sad and more than a little angry as he considers how the pandemic altered what should have been his dad’s final encore.

Without COVID-19, he reasons, maybe Pop flies to Germany for more radiation. Maybe in the summer of 2020, instead of standing outside the window of his father’s house to say hello, and instead of surrounding a hospital bed as he slips away, they are on the road together, one last time.

“The way we figured it, if I were to open for Van Halen, he would come out and play a solo for a song,” Van Halen said. “That would have been the end-all dream.

“I will forever loathe COVID and how it was handled,” he added in an unusually sharp political rebuke, “because they stole that moment from me.”