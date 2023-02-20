After being livestreamed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the WinterSongs concert will be back in front of a live audience at 5 p.m. Saturday at Monticello High School.

Women's choruses from eight local schools will perform in the ninth annual event, which raises funds for the Shelter for Help in Emergency and increases awareness of healthy dating practices in time for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Audiences will hear selections by the Burley Bearettes Treble Chorus, Albemarle High School's Advanced Women's Ensemble and No Fella A Cappella, Monticello High School's Women's Chorus, Charlottesville High School's Knightengales and vocalists from Louisa High School, Lakeside Middle School, Buford Middle School and Walker Upper Elementary School.

After each choral group performs, there will be an ensemble performance of Jess Glynne's 2018 song "I'll Be There."

Earlier in the day on Saturday, the shelter will present a series of workshops for the participating vocalists on building healthy self-esteem, as well as recognizing messages that can erode self-esteem and developing strategies to counter those messages.

Admission is free; donations to SHE are encouraged to help end domestic violence in the community. Since the first concert in 2015, the WinterSongs series has raised more than $30,000 to help local women in crisis situations.

To watch the concert via livestream, go to http://streaming.k12albemarle.org/ACPS/acpsevents.htm. Learn more at wintersongs.org.