Wintergreen Music Festival will begin during Independence Day festivities

This year's Wintergreen Music Festival, which is set for July 1 to 30 at Wintergreen Resort, will include 10 world premieres and commissions, musical nature walks with The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen and a variety of family-friendly activities for the resort's July Fourth festivities.

Featured pieces to be performed by the Wintergreen Festival Orchestra include symphonies by Antonin Dvorak, Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven and Emilie Meyer. Among the world premieres on the schedule will be composer Daron Hagen's concerto for electric guitar, according to highlights released Friday by Wintergreen Music.

The festival, led by artistic director Erin Freeman, will get started during the resort's July Fourth celebrations, presenting informal concerts for children and making an instrument petting zoo available. Listen for a Salute to the Armed Forces concert.

The MountainTop Masterpieces series concerts will be led by Freeman and fellow conductors Andrew Litton, Nicholas Hersh and Sameer Patel.

The Festive Fridays series returns with performances by Masters of Soul, singer-songwriter David Wilcox and Big River Revival, a bluegrass group that has been a fan favorite.

Morning Coffee Talks will take place at 9:30 a.m. each weekday — for free — in the Hearth Room of Wintergreen Resort's Mountain Inn. The Weeknight Concerts will give listeners additional chances to hear the festival artists perform.

The LEAD (Learn, Adapt, Explore, Diversify) Cooperative Education Initiative is back to help prepare young professionals for music careers.

"Bach-tail hours" with Veritas Vineyard & Winery, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Valley Road Vineyards and other local venues will be part of the mix.

The festival's partnership with The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen is expanding to offer two new musical nature walks. One will pay homage to the Monacan, the Wintergreen area's original residents, with a combination of Native American and modern flutes, The second will focus on horn music, bringing a bit of Switzerland to the resort in a salute to the landscape.

There also will be student performances, masterclasses and an evening of big-band swing.

More festival highlights and some pre-festival collaborations will be announced soon. For details, go to wintergreen-music.org.