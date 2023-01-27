 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wintergreen Music Festival will begin during Independence Day festivities

  • 0

This year's Wintergreen Music Festival, which is set for July 1 to 30 at Wintergreen Resort, will include 10 world premieres and commissions, musical nature walks with The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen and a variety of family-friendly activities for the resort's July Fourth festivities.

Featured pieces to be performed by the Wintergreen Festival Orchestra include symphonies by Antonin Dvorak, Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven and Emilie Meyer. Among the world premieres on the schedule will be composer Daron Hagen's concerto for electric guitar, according to highlights released Friday by Wintergreen Music.

The festival, led by artistic director Erin Freeman, will get started during the resort's July Fourth celebrations, presenting informal concerts for children and making an instrument petting zoo available. Listen for a Salute to the Armed Forces concert.

People are also reading…

The MountainTop Masterpieces series concerts will be led by Freeman and fellow conductors Andrew Litton, Nicholas Hersh and Sameer Patel.

The Festive Fridays series returns with performances by Masters of Soul, singer-songwriter David Wilcox and Big River Revival, a bluegrass group that has been a fan favorite.

Morning Coffee Talks will take place at 9:30 a.m. each weekday — for free — in the Hearth Room of Wintergreen Resort's Mountain Inn. The Weeknight Concerts will give listeners additional chances to hear the festival artists perform.

The LEAD (Learn, Adapt, Explore, Diversify) Cooperative Education Initiative is back to help prepare young professionals for music careers.

"Bach-tail hours" with Veritas Vineyard & Winery, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Valley Road Vineyards and other local venues will be part of the mix.

The festival's partnership with The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen is expanding to offer two new musical nature walks. One will pay homage to the Monacan, the Wintergreen area's original residents, with a combination of Native American and modern flutes, The second will focus on horn music, bringing a bit of Switzerland to the resort in a salute to the landscape.

There also will be student performances, masterclasses and an evening of big-band swing.

More festival highlights and some pre-festival collaborations will be announced soon. For details, go to wintergreen-music.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dave Matthews Band announces new album and tour

Dave Matthews Band announces new album and tour

Online tickets to DMB's 2023 summer tour are available to members of the band's Warehouse Fan Association at www.arehouse.davematthewsband.com, and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 17.

Reports: David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies

Reports: David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies

David Crosby has died at 81. Several media outlets, including the New York Times, say the musician died Wednesday. The brash rock musician evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young. While he only wrote a handful of widely known songs, the witty and ever opinionated Crosby was on the front lines of the cultural revolution of the ’60s and ’70s. He advocated for peace, but was an unrepentant loudmouth who practiced personal warfare and acknowledged that many of the musicians he worked with no longer spoke to him.

The Front Porch to receive NEA grant for Roots & Wings program

Students ages 3 to 5 learn to use percussion instruments, sing seasonal songs, dance with colorful scarves and explore melody, rhythm and sound with teaching artists. The classes help children not only learn to carry tunes and keep beats, but also to strengthen socio-emotional skills, work together with each other and teachers, and build tools for academic success.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sam Smith was spat at in the street after changing their pronouns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert