Wintergreen Music Festival unveils 'Year of the Festival Artist'

Wintergreen Music Festival will present in-person musical events from July 7 to Aug. 1, with "The Year of the Festival Artist" as the theme.

The festival's website, Wintergreen-Music.org, will unveil a schedule to explore on Thursday, and tickets will go on sale in May. Expect a wide range of musical genres and music made famous by everyone from J.S. Bach to Samuel Coleridge Taylor to Elvis Presley.

Among the programs will be the New Orleans jazz-powered "The Big Easy in the Blue Ridge" on July 9.

On July 15, "Reboot & Refresh: A Walk Through Nature" will offer different perspectives on the American landscape by Virginia composers Adolphus Hailstork and Alexandra Molnar-Suhajda. Music by Haydn also will be included.

Mozart's "Clarinet Quintet" and William Shakespeare's "All's Well That Ends Well" will be featured in a July 28 event that brings in actors from the American Shakespeare Center. The event, which combines music, poetry and storytelling, follows the music festival's 2020 Online Community "Music and ... Shakespeare!" course.