Wintergreen Music Festival tickets on sale; early bird discount ends Tuesday

Wintergreen Music Festival is selling individual tickets to its July events, and the early bird discounts will end Tuesday.
Single tickets are available instead of ticket packages this year to make it easier for patrons to attend as pandemic restrictions change. The festival, which takes place from July 7 to Aug. 1, also is switching to the Eventbrite ticket purchasing platform to help provide touchless entry.
This year’s theme is “The Year of the Festival Artist,” and audience members can expect to explore a variety of musical genres through a combination of in-person events and a complementary online program.
This year’s opening-night event is “Blue Ridge Blues: An Homage to the Big Easy,” which begins at 7:30 p.m. July 9.
The popular Morning Seminar series begins at 9:30 a.m. July 7 at Dunlop Pavilion, which will be located this year at 39 Mountain Inn Loop.
The festival’s MountainTop Masterworks series starts at 6 p.m. July 10 with “A Night at the Opera,” which will feature Metropolitan Opera singer Heather Johnson, pianist and vocal coach Joy Schrier and Arianna Zukerman.
Also coming up early in the festival will be “Vines & Violins,” a wine tasting and music event that’ll be presented at 2 and 4 p.m. July 11 at Veritas Vineyard & Winery. Emily Pelton, lead winemaker at Veritas, and Erin Freeman, Wintergreen Music’s artistic director, will co-host the event.
Veritas isn’t the only location outside the Wintergreen resort to open its doors to festival audience members. There will be chamber music concerts at Bold Rock Hard Cider, Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows, Valley Road Vineyards and Rockfish Valley Community Center.
Other offerings include cooking classes and opportunities to watch students in action during master classes and rehearsals.
The festival also is offering a concierge service, which can process orders, make recommendations and answer questions. To request a phone call, email boxoffice@wintergreen-music.org or dial (434) 361-0541 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Friday or 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
To get the early bird discounts, patrons need to order tickets for at least six different concerts. For details, and to look over the whole schedule, go to wintergreen-music.org.