 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wintergreen Music Festival tickets on sale; early bird discount ends Tuesday
0 comments

Wintergreen Music Festival tickets on sale; early bird discount ends Tuesday

  • 0

Wintergreen Music Festival is selling individual tickets to its July events, and the early bird discounts will end Tuesday.

Single tickets are available instead of ticket packages this year to make it easier for patrons to attend as pandemic restrictions change. The festival, which takes place from July 7 to Aug. 1, also is switching to the Eventbrite ticket purchasing platform to help provide touchless entry.

This year’s theme is “The Year of the Festival Artist,” and audience members can expect to explore a variety of musical genres through a combination of in-person events and a complementary online program.

This year’s opening-night event is “Blue Ridge Blues: An Homage to the Big Easy,” which begins at 7:30 p.m. July 9.

The popular Morning Seminar series begins at 9:30 a.m. July 7 at Dunlop Pavilion, which will be located this year at 39 Mountain Inn Loop.

The festival’s MountainTop Masterworks series starts at 6 p.m. July 10 with “A Night at the Opera,” which will feature Metropolitan Opera singer Heather Johnson, pianist and vocal coach Joy Schrier and Arianna Zukerman.

Also coming up early in the festival will be “Vines & Violins,” a wine tasting and music event that’ll be presented at 2 and 4 p.m. July 11 at Veritas Vineyard & Winery. Emily Pelton, lead winemaker at Veritas, and Erin Freeman, Wintergreen Music’s artistic director, will co-host the event.

Veritas isn’t the only location outside the Wintergreen resort to open its doors to festival audience members. There will be chamber music concerts at Bold Rock Hard Cider, Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows, Valley Road Vineyards and Rockfish Valley Community Center.

Other offerings include cooking classes and opportunities to watch students in action during master classes and rehearsals.

The festival also is offering a concierge service, which can process orders, make recommendations and answer questions. To request a phone call, email boxoffice@wintergreen-music.org or dial (434) 361-0541 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Friday or 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays.

To get the early bird discounts, patrons need to order tickets for at least six different concerts. For details, and to look over the whole schedule, go to wintergreen-music.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A$AP Rocky feels 'truly blessed' for Rihanna

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wolfgang Van Halen's name is famous, but his music is his own
Music

Wolfgang Van Halen's name is famous, but his music is his own

Music was always part of the Van Halen family. Jan, the patriarch, started on clarinet and saxophone in his native Netherlands. Eddie played drums and piano, winning competitions throughout his teens. He heard Cream and Jimmy Page and shifted his focus to guitar. Alex, the older brother by two years, played drums.

Music

Best Bets for Wednesday, June 9

Wind Down Wednesday with Chris Hanks: 6-9 p.m., Dumplin’ food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase ticke…

Music

Best Bets for Sunday, June 13

Music on the Patio by Matt Johnson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Music

Best Bets for Thursday, June 10

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Mercy Trail: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Vision BBQ and The Pie Guy food trucks will be there, Carter …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert