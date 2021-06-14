Wintergreen Music Festival tickets on sale; early bird discount ends Tuesday

Wintergreen Music Festival is selling individual tickets to its July events, and the early bird discounts will end Tuesday.

Single tickets are available instead of ticket packages this year to make it easier for patrons to attend as pandemic restrictions change. The festival, which takes place from July 7 to Aug. 1, also is switching to the Eventbrite ticket purchasing platform to help provide touchless entry.

This year’s theme is “The Year of the Festival Artist,” and audience members can expect to explore a variety of musical genres through a combination of in-person events and a complementary online program.

This year’s opening-night event is “Blue Ridge Blues: An Homage to the Big Easy,” which begins at 7:30 p.m. July 9.

The popular Morning Seminar series begins at 9:30 a.m. July 7 at Dunlop Pavilion, which will be located this year at 39 Mountain Inn Loop.

The festival’s MountainTop Masterworks series starts at 6 p.m. July 10 with “A Night at the Opera,” which will feature Metropolitan Opera singer Heather Johnson, pianist and vocal coach Joy Schrier and Arianna Zukerman.