Tickets for this year's Wintergreen Music Festival will go on sale to the public on April 12. The festival's "Premier Patrons" will get a head start on April 11 during a presale event at wintergreen-music.org.

The full festival lineup, curated by Erin Freeman, the festival's artistic director, also can be found there. This year's festival will take place throughout the month of July at Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County as well as a variety of other local venues.

The Wintergreen Music Festival will get an early start this year by teaming up with the resort to celebrate Independence Day. Festivities will include informal concerts for children, educational instrument petting zoos and a musical salute to the armed forces.

The MountainTop Masterworks Series will include eight performances of four concert programs. Four concerts are included in the Festive Fridays collection. Three concerts are slated for the Fresh Perspectives series. Mix, Mingle & Music will present four concerts, and there will be three In-Home Concert Specials.

Eight special events are on the schedule: including a pair of music hikes presented with Wintergreen Nature Foundation; two Vines & Violins concerts at Veritas Vineyard & Winery; casual Bachtail Hours at Valley Road Vineyards, The Copper Mine and Three Notch'd Brewing Company; and this year's "Sing with Us!" performance, a sunrise show of "Mountain Meditations." There also will be 18 Coffee Talks.

This year's LEAD, or Learn, Explore, Adapt, Diversify, Cooperative will present promising students performing in masterclasses, concerts and other settings. The students pursue a variety of disciplines, including instrumental and vocal music, collaborative piano, conducting composing and arts administration.

Find this year's schedule and all the details online at wintergreen-music.org.