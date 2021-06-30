Wintergreen Music Festival plans 'unabashedly joyful' outdoor lineup

After a year spent creating an “online community” for musicians and audience members, Wintergreen Music Festival organizers are embracing the ability to gather outdoors again.
The festival officially begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, when Artistic Director Erin Freeman will lead “Discoveries Old & New,” the first event in the popular Morning Seminar series, and she said fans can expect an “unabashedly joyful and funny” month of concerts and events.
“How are musicians taught to handle a crisis? By playing music for others,” Freeman said. Last year, when venues closed and performing in person was not an option, organizers and musicians focused on deepening ties with audience members through online events.
“We didn’t just put things online; we used the words ‘online community,’” she said. “Everyone feels as if they’re part of something.”
And during “The Year of the Festival Artist,” as this season is dubbed, the joy of performing in person again is offering new opportunities for musical discoveries. After a year away from Wintergreen Resort’s natural Nelson County setting, it’s time to let what Freeman calls “the magic of the mountains” bring the celebrations to a happy crescendo.
The programming touches on the relief and delight of being able to put musicians on stages again to explore compositions by Florence Price, Johann Sebastian Bach, Felix Mendelssohn and Maurice Ravel in front of listeners.
“When I created the season, I wanted something that was filled with joy and sentimentality — and a little bit of humor,” Freeman said of the schedule, which offers in-person events each day and performances on most days through Aug. 1. “You’re going to smile and laugh and enjoy yourself.” With the exception of a string quartet by Bernard Hermann, a composer known for his work on “Psycho” and “Citizen Kane,” she said, “there’s nothing that’s too dark.”
The MountainTop Masterworks series begins at 6 p.m. July 10 with “A Night at the Opera,” featuring Metropolitan Opera singer Heather Johnson, pianist and vocal coach Joy Schreier and festival favorite Arianna Zukerman. Tickets are $48.
The tradition of presenting innovative chamber music continues on Wednesday nights under the new Fresh Perspectives banner. “Bastille Day,” naturally, is the theme for the opener at 7:30 p.m. July 14.
Thursday nights will offer the Reboot & Refresh series, starting with “A Walk Through Nature” at 6:30 p.m. July 15. Tickets are $38.
The Reunion Concerts series, which begins at 6:30 p.m. July 13 in Dunlop Pavilion, will make the most of the excitement generated by musicians and fans finally getting to see each other face to face — albeit at a polite distance outdoors.
Friday nights are for Trending Favorites concerts, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. July 9.
The festival’s Academy will continue to train up-and-coming student artists in symphony musicianship and chamber music exploration, but its events will take place mostly online. Audience members will be able to watch master classes and other Academy events online from home.
Wintergreen Music also has changed its ticketing procedures. Instead of buying ticket packages, listeners will purchase single tickets through wintergreen-music.org using Eventbrite. The single-ticket purchase procedure will ensure contactless entry to the outdoor Dunlop Pavilion. The new system makes it possible to add drink tickets and merchandise to your ticket order, and it accepts promo codes for different discounts. The promo code CHILD, for example, can be used to get tickets for fans ages 18 and younger at half the price adults pay.
There’s also a concierge service this year. Just email boxoffice@wintergreen-music.org, or call (434) 361-0541 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays or 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to get answers to your questions, or to ask someone to place your ticket orders for you.
Getting comfortable with hosting Zoom events last year helped the festival “double down on inclusivity and added accountability,” Freeman said. “We learned a lot about our technical capabilities and helping others be comfortable with that.”
Festival organizers learned the importance of flexibility and asking questions and trying new things last year. This season, it’s time to put what they’ve learned into practice for the future.
“We realized as a society how precious live art is,” Freeman said. “This year has been hard on so many people in so many ways. We were not able to do what we were trained to do to uplift that society.
We did everything we could, but we are so grateful to be able to do this in person. We’re doing our job as musicians.”
The best of both worlds may be to keep the kills alive with the sounds of live music and maintain the strong online ties that kept the music flowing all year and brought new listeners into the fold from the comfort of home.
“There are lessons learned,” Freeman said. “If we refuse to learn them, and we refuse to change, all of it was for naught.”