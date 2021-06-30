Wintergreen Music Festival plans 'unabashedly joyful' outdoor lineup

The festival’s Academy will continue to train up-and-coming student artists in symphony musicianship and chamber music exploration, but its events will take place mostly online. Audience members will be able to watch master classes and other Academy events online from home.

Wintergreen Music also has changed its ticketing procedures. Instead of buying ticket packages, listeners will purchase single tickets through wintergreen-music.org using Eventbrite. The single-ticket purchase procedure will ensure contactless entry to the outdoor Dunlop Pavilion. The new system makes it possible to add drink tickets and merchandise to your ticket order, and it accepts promo codes for different discounts. The promo code CHILD, for example, can be used to get tickets for fans ages 18 and younger at half the price adults pay.

There’s also a concierge service this year. Just email boxoffice@wintergreen-music.org, or call (434) 361-0541 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays or 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to get answers to your questions, or to ask someone to place your ticket orders for you.

Getting comfortable with hosting Zoom events last year helped the festival “double down on inclusivity and added accountability,” Freeman said. “We learned a lot about our technical capabilities and helping others be comfortable with that.”