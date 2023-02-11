A cozy evening of music English and Scots settlers may have shared by the fireside can offer a warm look back in time this week.

Early Music Access Project will perform its "Winter Songs & Stories" program Monday in Staunton and in a sold-out concert Tuesday in Charlottesville.

Guitarist and vocalist Brian Kay and Baroque violinist David McCormick will be teaming up with the husband-and-wife duo of bagpiper and vocalist Peter Walker and storyteller Sarah Walker for time-honored stories and songs.

The program will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton and at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Stone Chapel at Church of Our Saviour in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville performance had sold out as of press time, but tickets remain for the Staunton show.

"We're kind of imagining this as sitting around the fire for story time," said McCormick, artistic director of Early Music Access Project. Whether listeners attend to mark Valentine's Day or just spend a winter's evening together, it's an opportunity for "cozying up and enjoying the show," he said.

During the first half of the program, Sarah Walker will portray a granddaughter of President Thomas Jefferson. She also will share some Shakespearean monologues, in keeping with the Blackfriars setting, and in the show's 30-minute Appalachian segment, she will share the tale of Mutsmag, a clever heroine in the tradition of the Jack stories of "Jack and the Beanstalk" fame who's adept at outsmarting her adversaries.

The Walkers often perform together as the duo Chapter House. "They frequently combine music and storytelling," McCormick said.

Fans of the Staunton Music Festival have heard Peter Walker sing there, and he has performed with the Grammy Award-nominated Skylark Ensemble and Clarion Society Choir. Local listeners also have heard him perform with Three Notch'd Road.

Kay and Peter Walker also often perform together as the duo Twa Corbies. Kay, a member of the Grammy Award-winning ensemble Apollo's Fire, also sings on the "Witcher" soundtrack, McCormick said.

McCormick also performs with the early music ensemble Alkemie, which recently performed medieval music for the adventure video game "Pentiment."

Tickets are $25; students and audience members with economic need pay $10. Dioors opem at 7 p.m. Learn more at www.earlymusiccville.org, info@earlymusiccville.org or (703) 587-0483.