Will Overman's new album documents musical growth

“It came together very quickly,” Overman said of “Little Things.” “And it was a very pop-influenced song. It had taken a lot of the pop moments of the album and put them in one song.”

“Elwood” pays homage to a local music legend in Virginia Beach who helped Overman learn the craft of performing, and who later died by his own hand.

“He was the first person I ever played music with,” Overman said. “He gave me a chance. Life dealt him some pretty hard cards.”

Overman decided to take a rock approach to honor his lost colleague.

“This song is a tribute to him, and I wanted it to be big and emotional,” he said. “It’s an anthemic rock song that people can lift their lighters to. I can’t wait to play this one in front of an audience. I’m looking forward to the day we can all play shows.”

In the meantime, Overman has been getting positive feedback from listeners not from their cheers from the audience, but from their responses to his songs as he has released them.

“As far as people’s reactions, I’ve had so many people reaching out with their phones instead of live,” he said. “People are taking time out of their day to listen to the story of the album and not just the songs.”