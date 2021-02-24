Will Overman's new album documents musical growth

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has been a constraining and limiting factor for many artists, the music on Will Overman’s new album is reflecting expansion and growth.
Overman released his first solo LP, “The Winemaker’s Daughter,” on Feb. 12. He entered the studio with seven songs and an openness to the process, risks and all.
“I recorded the bulk of this in December 2019, which seems like a lifetime ago,” he said. “We recorded them as live as possible. I wanted this album to feel very live, very raw.”
Along the way, he discovered an old-soul approach to uniting genres in an organic way.
“There’s definitely a lot of pop influence,” Overman said. “There’s rock’n’ roll, and there’s definitely a bit of bluegrass.
“This record allowed me a kind of freedom I’d never had before. It was really more exciting than anything else.”
Overman sought to capture three years of intense growth and maturation as a songwriter since releasing his “Crossroads” EP. Parting ways with the band he fronted while attending the University of Virginia, getting married and finding hard-won hope for the future after weathering a string of challenges refined his writing and opened him to bringing in musical influences from different genres.
“The Winemaker’s Daughter” grew to include nine tracks, and the title track actually was the final song recorded for the collection.
“I’ve never been married to the idea of a title track,” he said. The title pays homage to his wife, and the song doesn’t shy away from the emotions of watching her beat cancer for a second time.
“The record felt like it needed a keystone to bring things together,” Overman said. “The production went in a direction that rounded out the sound.”
Overman was pleased with the resulting “very roots, very bluegrass feeling. It really brought me back to my roots.”
“Living Wage,” he said, “is the most country song on the record. It’s radio ready, if you will.” The danceability factor of the song became something he embraced as he learned to let go of limiting himself.
“I think that I’ve, in the past, kind of shied away from that. Now, I just write what I want to write,” he said.
“Something to Hold,” the album’s first single, has “by far the most commercially available sound,” Overman said. “”It’s got a poppy chorus. It’s got a hook.”
“Little Things” brought a rock and pop vibe — and valuable lessons in writing on a deadline and achieving synthesis.
“It came together very quickly,” Overman said of “Little Things.” “And it was a very pop-influenced song. It had taken a lot of the pop moments of the album and put them in one song.”
“Elwood” pays homage to a local music legend in Virginia Beach who helped Overman learn the craft of performing, and who later died by his own hand.
“He was the first person I ever played music with,” Overman said. “He gave me a chance. Life dealt him some pretty hard cards.”
Overman decided to take a rock approach to honor his lost colleague.
“This song is a tribute to him, and I wanted it to be big and emotional,” he said. “It’s an anthemic rock song that people can lift their lighters to. I can’t wait to play this one in front of an audience. I’m looking forward to the day we can all play shows.”
In the meantime, Overman has been getting positive feedback from listeners not from their cheers from the audience, but from their responses to his songs as he has released them.
“As far as people’s reactions, I’ve had so many people reaching out with their phones instead of live,” he said. “People are taking time out of their day to listen to the story of the album and not just the songs.”
And while he looks forward to live post-pandemic shows and immediate connections with listeners, he is embracing the growth that comes from meeting listeners where they are, allowing music to overcome isolation.
“I want to be a great songwriter, and I want to connect to people,” Overman said. “You can do that in a lot of ways.”
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at jsathe@dailyprogress.com