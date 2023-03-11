Maybe you aren't sure exactly what a hooley is, but you are sure you want to be part of it.

If that's the case, Friday's your day.

Blue Ridge Irish Music School is throwing its St. Paddy's Day Hooley, a family-friendly St. Patrick's Day celebration, at Potter's Craft Cider from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. There will be performances by about 15 singers, instrumentalists and dancers ranging in age from adults to "the little-bittiest ones, who are 5," said Lori Madden, director of BRIMS. "We really do have all the ages represented."

BRIMS helps local music and dance students learn traditional Irish performing arts the time-honored way – by absorbing techniques from established practitioners themselves instead of trying to figure out centuries of handed-down practices and nuances from just the sheet music. The school offers classes in three styles of dance and in traditional music on several instruments; it presents workshops, ceili dances and social gatherings to give students and audience members alike the chance to enjoy the Irish arts in person. The school also presents concerts by Irish musicians and organizes field trips and master classes.

Folks who attend the St. Patrick's Day event will be surrounded by arts that have been passed along from generation to generation, and an idea of what a hooley can be.

A hooley "just means a party – a party with music, dance and shenanigans," Madden said. "We were just trying to look for something a little bit different.

"We have some great dance performances. There's a performance element, but we want it to be interactive, and a family event."

Friday's Hooley is an all-ages alternative to the kind of grown-ups-only green-beer shindigs people often encounter on America's favorite Irish holiday, but the cidery will make plenty of adult libations available. In fact, there's even a specialty cocktail that has been created for the occasion, and proceeds from its sales will benefit BRIMS.

"People do drink cider in Ireland and Europe," Madden said.

Face painting will be available, and there will be a selfie station — "kind of a new-school photo booth," Madden said. "It's a fun fundraiser."

There will be opportunities to take part in interactive fun as well. People who come away inspired to learn more about the school and its classes will find a number of teachers and board members on hand who can answer questions. And if you're tempted to give some Irish dancing a try, one BRIMS member may teach some footwork and lead a simple circle dance if there's enough interest, Madden said.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for ages 13 to 18. Revelers ages 12 and younger won't pay a thing to attend. Additional donations to the school are welcomed. To learn more about the school and its mission, go to www.BRIMStunes.org.