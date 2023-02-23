Winners of the Wednesday Music Club's annual competition will perform in a recital at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Center at Belvedere.

The 12 musicians were among 44 students from Charlottesville, Albemarle County and surrounding communities who competed in January for summer music camp scholarships and monetary prizes.

In the competition's senior category, flutist Claire Engler won first prize and violinist Erin Yo won second prize. First-prize winners in the high school category are violinist Elle Polifka and pianist Love Li, with second-place going to pianists Gloria Kim and Evelyn Wellmon. The high school division honors work in strings, winds, piano and voice.

Love Li claimed first prize in the composition division, which recognizes students for outstanding original music compositions. Happy Li won second prize.

Summer music camp scholarships were presented to musicians ages 10 to 13 in the junior division and ages 14 to 18 in the senior division. This year's senior camp category scholarship winners are flutist Lucia Foshay, pianist Cohen Lemcke, clarinetist Adrian Park and pianist Nuolin Zheng. Junior camp scholarship category winners are pianist Adam Nesic, clarinetist Maxwell Sun, pianist Ronnie Sun and pianist Sylvia Zhang.

The teachers of the winning students are Susan Black, violin; Wanchi Huang, violin; Angela Kelly, flute; Bin Yu Sanford, piano; Shelby Sender, piano; Song Song, piano; Jeremy Thompson, piano; James Tobin, clarinet; and Nicole Ya-Yuan Yang, piano.

The Wednesday Music Club, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next season, was founded in 1923 by eight women who shared a love of music and wanted to keep their musical skills sharp by performing for one another.

Soon after the end of World War II, the Wednesday Music Club began giving and loaning instruments to local young people and eventually helped establish the strings programs in the Charlottesville City Schools. In the late 1950s, the club began awarding prizes for merit.

Today, the nonprofit organization offers need-based financial assistance for private music lessons and helps to fund purchases of musical instruments and other tools to help student musicians pursue their dreams. It presents four student recitals each year.

To learn more about the Wednesday Music Club ands its programs, go to www.wednesdaymusicclub.org.