Wednesday Music Club announces competition winners

Fifty-five young musicians submitted videos of musical performances to compete in the Wednesday Music Club’s 2021 annual competition, which took place as a virtual event this year as a result of the pandemic. Professional judges reviewed submissions from students ranging in age from 10 to 18.

The top prize in the senior division was won by violinist Abby Kim, with a tie for second place between pianist Dante Walker and flutist Julia Nagel. The high school division — grades nine to 11 — saw a three-way tie for first prize between violinist Ari Han, pianist Gavin Harris and flutist Emma Manning, with second prize going to pianist Sofia Sun.

Three music camp scholarships were awarded in the junior division, to pianists Happy Li, Alexander Sun Chang and Evan Xu. The senior camp scholarship winners include pianist Lucy Evans, flutist Elizabeth Mayhood and violinist Erin Yo. Love Li and Laura A. Perez Cutright tied for first place in the composition division, with Alexander Sun Chang and Matthew Hodge sharing second place in another tie.

All competitors’ families, teachers, members of the WMC and special guests can view a Presentation of Winners video on Sunday.