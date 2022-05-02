We the Kingdom focusing on the audience's experience

We the Kingdom’s members will be bringing fresh music, a sense of excitement and a lot of gratitude to Tuesday’s John Paul Jones Arena show.

The enthusiasm is clear during a phone call with band members Ed Cash, Franni Rae Cash, Martin Cash, Scott Cash and Andrew Bergthold, who will perform on a bill with Casting Crowns. They describe an entertainment environment that’s part Christian music concert, part worship service and total celebration of being back in front of audiences after pandemic shutdowns kept people away from both live performances and in-person church gatherings.

“It comes from very real places in our hearts,” Bergthold said. “Our show is just a complete party, with beach balls and everything.”

“We just want people to have a blast,” Scott Cash said. “One of our hearts’ pursuits is to get people to realize that worship is not just a Sunday morning thing. Every second of the concert is carefully curated to bring someone to Jesus.”

Being back on the road has been a lesson in gratitude, the musicians say.

“It has instilled such an appreciation for us just to see faces and worship God together,” Martin Cash said.

“Absolutely. I do feel that the audience is ministering back to us, singing truth back to us,” Franni Rae Cash added.

Members have spent free moments on the road working on new material.

“We are, as we speak, sitting in our makeshift recording studio,” Ed Cash said. “We are recording on the road. ... We are absolutely working on new songs. God’s just been so kind to encourage us.”

Performing at shows is just part of the day’s tasks. He added that each band member pitches in to meet a variety of touring needs once the show is over.

“We care about different things, but we all care about excellence,” Ed Cash said. “One may care about sound mixing, or lighting, or social media, or writing.”

Band members work to maintain a balance between the touring life and family time at home.

“We have decided that the healthiest number of shows for us is around 85,” Martin Cash said. “We have 85 shows booked for this year.”

Those shows give the musicians a chance to interact with listeners — an opportunity they’ve missed.

“One of my favorite things is to talk to people about life. We’ve had some really sweet experiences,” Bergthold said. “For me, that’s what I need to keep going. It’s so vital to us to interact with people.”

Communication is always part of the mix, especially on the road. The band members are family members, too — Bergthold may not be a Cash by name, but he’s in the fold — and they make an effort to stay attentive to each other’s comfort levels and needs.

“It feels like a pretty healthy and close environment. It’s important to us to minister to each other and not let stuff fester,” Bergthold said. “That’s the thing about this family: We’ve got each other’s backs.”

With team spirit and family ties secure, when the lights go up on We the Kingdom’s show, the focus can remain on the audience.

“My dream is that people will leave this knowing they are loved,” Scott Cash said.

Tickets for Tuesday’s show range from $119.75 to $22.75, and parking passes are $20. Get all the details at johnpauljonesarena.com.

