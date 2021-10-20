Waynesboro Symphony heads to Paramount after meaningful award

A: Absolutely. We have been regularly semi-finalists and twice finalists prior to this, and so to come out of the pandemic after not rehearsing or performing together for over a year and a half and learn about this wonderful achievement — winning The American Prize just two days before our first concert back — was the perfect motivation to the members of the orchestra. It was a great boost that seemed to make all the years of hard work and dedication worth it.

That said, I have been so proud of this orchestra for many years, and I have had great opportunities to praise their efforts and to tell them how fantastic they sound. But, on some level, I’m sure some have thought, “Peter is supposed to say those things to us.” So, when I was able to tell them about this top prize win, I think it may have finally sunk in to many in the orchestra that they really have come this far, and now they are being recognized for it in comparison to so many community orchestras around the country. I love that they can own this now.

Q: How have the musicians reacted? What does this award mean to them? And to you?