'Walking with My Ancestors' blends history, performance and triumph
'Walking with My Ancestors' blends history, performance and triumph

Ama Oforiwaa Aduonum

Ethnomusicology professor and performer Ama Oforiwaa Aduonum based “Walking with My Ancestors” on her research into the slave dungeons of Ghana. Talk-back time will follow her multidisciplinary Zoom performance.

 Courtesy of University of Virginia Music Department

An ethnomusicology professor, researcher and scholar at Illinois State University who also is a Queen Mother in Ghana will present a one-woman performance piece Thursday about the legacy of West Africa’s slave dungeons.

“Walking with My Ancestors,” created by Ama Oforiwaa Aduonum, uses drumming, singing, dancing and acting to explore the ways in which today’s racial and cultural struggles are connected to a shared, painful past. The live Zoom event, at 7 p.m. Thursday, is presented by the University of Virginia Institute of the Humanities & Global Cultures Lab in Performance Cultures & Embodied Creative Practices, with support from UVa’s Music and Drama departments.

Aduonum has based her performance piece on her research into the slave dungeons of Ghana and the experiences of men, women and children who were held there. Her performance leads audience members on a ritual journey to revelation and rebirth.

A talk-back session at the end of the presentation will give audience members a chance to delve more deeply into such topics as trauma, equity, the ghosts of slavery, emotional justice, multicentricity and community healing.

Aduonum is a researcher, teacher, scholar and performer of African and Black Atlantic musical styles and traditions. She is working on “Black People, Thank You!,” which is the third work in her “Walking with My Ancestors” series.

The Zoom webinar is free, and everyone is welcome. Go to http://bit.ly/walkingwithmyancestors to participate; the passcode is “walking.”

