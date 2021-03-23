'Walking with My Ancestors' blends history, performance and triumph

An ethnomusicology professor, researcher and scholar at Illinois State University who also is a Queen Mother in Ghana will present a one-woman performance piece Thursday about the legacy of West Africa’s slave dungeons.

“Walking with My Ancestors,” created by Ama Oforiwaa Aduonum, uses drumming, singing, dancing and acting to explore the ways in which today’s racial and cultural struggles are connected to a shared, painful past. The live Zoom event, at 7 p.m. Thursday, is presented by the University of Virginia Institute of the Humanities & Global Cultures Lab in Performance Cultures & Embodied Creative Practices, with support from UVa’s Music and Drama departments.

Aduonum has based her performance piece on her research into the slave dungeons of Ghana and the experiences of men, women and children who were held there. Her performance leads audience members on a ritual journey to revelation and rebirth.

A talk-back session at the end of the presentation will give audience members a chance to delve more deeply into such topics as trauma, equity, the ghosts of slavery, emotional justice, multicentricity and community healing.