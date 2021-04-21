Virtual Virtuosi: Jazz vocals, a composer salute and more

This week’s Virtual Virtuosi offers online performances in different genres, starting with Fluvanna County Arts Council’s jazz event on Saturday and continuing with Saturday’s salute to composer Michael White.
Fluvanna County Arts Council“An Evening with Jazz Vocalist Clare Donohue” begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at facebook.com/FluvannaArtsCouncil. Donohue will perform with saxophonist Michael Elswick, guitarist Bill Edmonds, bassist Bob Bowen and drummer Danny Barrale. It’s an opportunity to sit back and listen to performances of Great American Songbook favorites by a singer who often brings Latin and Brazilian flavors to her stylings.
The event is free, and donations are welcome. Learn more at carysbrook.org.
Mark your calendars for some upcoming virtual productions by Empowered Players.
Intermediate players in fifth through ninth grades will present “The Superhero Ultraferno” by Don Zolidis at 7 p.m. May 3.
Intermediate actors in seventh through ninth grades will present “How to Succeed in High School Without Really Trying” by Jonathan Rand at 7 p.m. May 7.
A performance of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.” by Young Empowered Players in kindergarten through ninth grade will be presented at 5 p.m. May 8.
Actors in grades 10 through 12 will present “Clue” — based on the popular Hasbro board game and the Paramount Pictures film — at 7 p.m. May 8. The performance is recommended viewing for ages 13 and older.
For tickets and details for these shows, go to empoweredplayers.com/tickets.
Wintergreen MusicA music-packed belated birthday tribute is on tap in “Michael White: A Birthday Celebration,” which is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Zoom.
White, a composer and lecturer who’s popular with Wintergreen Music Festival audiences, celebrated his birthday March 6; now, it’s everyone else’s turn. Violist Steve Larson and violinist Annie Trepanier will play “Duo for Violin and Viola” by White and “Duo No. 1 for Violin and Viola in G Major, K. 423” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
Tickets are $25; students pay $10. A $250 sponsorship ticket includes admission for two, plus preview time with White and special programming starting at 6:45 p.m. Go to wintergreen-music.org for registration and all the particulars.