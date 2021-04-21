Virtual Virtuosi: Jazz vocals, a composer salute and more

This week’s Virtual Virtuosi offers online performances in different genres, starting with Fluvanna County Arts Council’s jazz event on Saturday and continuing with Saturday’s salute to composer Michael White.

Fluvanna County Arts Council“An Evening with Jazz Vocalist Clare Donohue” begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at facebook.com/FluvannaArtsCouncil. Donohue will perform with saxophonist Michael Elswick, guitarist Bill Edmonds, bassist Bob Bowen and drummer Danny Barrale. It’s an opportunity to sit back and listen to performances of Great American Songbook favorites by a singer who often brings Latin and Brazilian flavors to her stylings.

The event is free, and donations are welcome. Learn more at carysbrook.org.

Mark your calendars for some upcoming virtual productions by Empowered Players.

Intermediate players in fifth through ninth grades will present “The Superhero Ultraferno” by Don Zolidis at 7 p.m. May 3.

Intermediate actors in seventh through ninth grades will present “How to Succeed in High School Without Really Trying” by Jonathan Rand at 7 p.m. May 7.