Virginia Folklife Program announces artist-apprentice teams

Teams selected for the 2021-2022 class of master artists and apprentices for the Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program at Virginia Humanities will preserve traditional knowledge ranging from Fluvanna County waterways to old-time rhythm guitar performance to Brazilian capoeira.
The following artists and apprentices will work together this year:
■ NEA National Heritage Fellow Eddie Bond will be developing Grayson- and Carroll County-style fiddle with apprentice Andrew Small.
■ Lelis Olaes will apprentice her son Ken Garcia Olaes in traditional Filipino baking practices in Virginia Beach.
■ Master instrument repairman Walter “Skip” Herman will be apprenticing KT Vandyke at Frog Level Guitars in Abingdon.
■ Returning master artist Mac Traynham of Floyd County will apprentice Ashlee Watkins on old-time rhythm guitar. Traynham previously apprenticed Robert Browder in banjo making in 2010.
■ Lemlem Gebray will be apprenticing her twin daughters Akeza and Datta Seyoum in the tradition of Ethiopian coffee ceremonies in Richmond.
■ Returning artist Chris Testerman of Independence is apprenticing Sophia Burnett and Karlie Keepfer in the tradition of instrument making. Testerman apprenticed under Walter Messick in 2013.
■ Master outdoorsman Horace Scruggs will be exploring the history and navigation techniques of the waterways of Fluvanna County with daughter Hannah Scruggs.
■ Master of Brazilian capoeira Yara Corderiro is apprenticing Ruthie Lezama of Reston.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Showcase has been postponed. Organizers are working on alternative ways to recognize the graduating artist-apprentice teams because safety cannot be guaranteed for the annual showcase. The event, which usually is scheduled for May, traditionally brings together the graduating artist-apprentice teams and introduces the new pairs.
The program, in its 19th year, has teamed up more than 120 Virginia master artists in disciplines ranging from decoy carving to quilting to playing banjo to curing country ham with apprentices who learn the skills to hand down to future generations. For more information about the program, go to VirginiaHumanities.org.