Violinist Midori's career evolves into a lasting legacy

In the flurry of interviews that followed, critics seemed united in awe over two of Midori's most striking qualities: her skill and her chill.

"It's quite something," said acclaimed conductor Leonard Slatkin, who penned a short essay on Midori for the Honors' program about his years working with her. "She is so respected by everybody in the field. I can't think of anyone that I know who doesn't have great things to say about her and how influential she has been over the years."

I met up with Midori recently in New York City — where she has been sharing an apartment with her mother during the pandemic — after walking the streets for hours listening to her most recent recording: a stirringly beautiful account with the Festival Strings Lucerne of Beethoven's (only) Violin Concerto, plus his two romances for violin and orchestra, made just after the COVID shutdown.

In a wide-ranging chat at a café outside Union Square, Midori, now 49, smiles behind her mask while talking about her lifelong love of Bach, her equally devout fascination and rapport with contemporary composers, and how getting the call at the supermarket that she was a Kennedy Center honoree felt, more than anything, like a sign of spring.