Violinist Kutik shares 'old friends' with Tuesday Evening Concert Series audience

The start of the holiday season often tugs the heart toward old friends and stirs memories of valuable times spent together. For Tuesday Evening Concert Series audience members, several musical works on next week's concert program may feel like longtime friends.

When violinist Yevgeny Kutik takes the stage in Cabell Hall Auditorium with pianist Anna Polonsky, he will be sharing pieces that resonate with him on a sentimental level as well.

"I wanted to maybe veer a little bit more toward works that might feel more familiar to audiences, like old friends," Kutik said.

Tuesday's program includes "Sonata in A Major, Op. 100" by Johannes Strauss, "Le boeuf sur le toit [The Ox on the Roof]" by Darius Milhaud, "Sonata in E-flat for Violin and Piano, Op. 18" by Richard Strauss and Maurice Ravel's "Tzigane, Concert Rhapsody for Violin and Piano."

With the exception of the Strauss sonata, each piece on Kutik's program brings back memories of violin studies during his high school years with Polish-American violinist and renowned educator Roman Totenberg.

"He was a very influential person in my life," Kutik said.

"The Brahms, I have many fond memories of working with him on it," Kutik said. "I still have the markings on my music from that time."

The Milhaud work was a treasure Totenberg introduced a little later, when he decided Kutik was ready for a fresh challenge. As might be expected from its unusual title, "Le boeuf sur la toit" struck Kutik as "a hilarious piece, and very difficult as well." The artistic delight of conveying the humor to listeners and the technical demands made of both violinist and pianist offered valuable room for growth.

It also held sentimental value for his teacher; Totenberg had performed the piece with Milhaud himself, with whom he had toured South America as a violin-piano duo.

"Milhaud was a French-Jewish composer, but at one time, he was stationed in Brazil as a cultural attaché," Kutik said. "Milhaud was fascinated by folk songs and street songs in Brazil. Someone said, 'You should write music for a silent Charlie Chaplin film.'"

Inspiration for that project came from the amusing name of a famous nightclub, which translated as The Ox on the Roof, and Milhaud set his creativity free to roam.

"He just threw in all these melodies and folk songs, and his French training," Kutik said, calling the resulting work "a flavorful soup of ideas. It really is a funny piece."

Kutik said he found himself laughing the first time he heard a recording of the piece. The composer, however, may get the last laugh.

"It's very difficult. That's part of the joke," Kutik said with a chuckle. "It is very technically demanding." At one point, the pianist and violinist are playing in different keys at the same time, "which is part of the comical nature of the piece," he said.

The Strauss sonata complements Tuesday's program "with an almost exuberant energy that you have a hard time containing on the page," the violinist said. "It's very romantic.

"He was very young when he wrote it, and I find the piece to be very interesting because you can see the seeds of all these ideas you can see later in his operas. They are like the germs of what turns into a song or lied or opera. It's almost like a giant block board of ideas."

For audience members joining Kutik and Polonsky for the evening, it's an opportunity to renew old musical acquaintances — and, as often happens during holiday celebrations, to enjoy meeting mutual friends.

"These pieces are old friends," Kutik said. "What happens in one's career is you play them, and they become partners. You play these pieces at different stages in your life. You start to associate different things in your development and in your career. In some ways, it really is like hanging out with old friends."