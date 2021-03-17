Veronica Swift completes the circle

Some of the songs that spoke to Swift emanated from the bandstands where her parents — vocalist Stephanie Nakasian and the late bop pianist Hod O’Brien — were performing. The vocalist recalls touring with them, each a national figure in his or her own right, during the summer months as a child and credits her parents with modeling humility and dedication to the music.

“I think that has been the best lesson,” Swift said about her parents’ bearing. “When I moved to New York, a lot of things happened very quickly for me. And I think most people [would] let that go to their head — they get caught up in whatever fame there is in jazz. I’ve just been levelheaded, grounded — and I’m thankful for that.”

On 2019’s “Confessions,” Swift juxtaposed André Previn tunes with Mel Tormé compositions to tell her story — one of arriving in New York, following her graduation from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, and looking for opportunity. This latest effort, comprised of arrangements by Swift and expanded by her trio, takes a wider berth, zooming out to examine our current societal moment from a distance.