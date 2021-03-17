Veronica Swift completes the circle

Veronica Swift sees the Great American Songbook as almost untouchable. But recontextualizing decades-old lyrics has led the Charlottesville-bred jazz vocalist to a point of historical confluence, one where classic songs now take on a renewed relevance.
Swift is set to issue “This Bitter Earth” on Friday — her second leader date through the Mack Avenue imprint — an album that collects compositions from sources as diverse as Bob Dorough, and Rodgers and Hammerstein.
“Every really great jazz singer does just that,” Swift, 26, recently said over the phone from Miami while discussing the genre’s legacy of reworking well-known songs.
The Albemarle High School grad is among a cohort of young singers that includes Cécile McLorin Salvant and Cyrille Aimée who have set about reassessing and rejiggering more than 100 years of popular music. Despite Swift becoming a recognizable figure on the New York scene and touring with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, the vocalist has and continues to delve into rock, metal, opera and theater as well. She’s currently amid the planning of a rock opera centered around a nun. But for “This Bitter Earth,” the album’s name taken from a piece originally written by Clyde Otis and recorded by Dinah Washington in 1960, there’s a more sober premise.
“I wanted to do an album that really spoke to a lot of the things that we’ve been presented with right now — global issues,” Swift said about the upcoming record. “In the last 10 years, domestic abuse has been highlighted; school shootings. These things have been around for decades, but I wanted to do an album to reflect where we were as a planet. So, I collected songs that I’d been listening to for decades, songs that spoke to me.”
Some of the songs that spoke to Swift emanated from the bandstands where her parents — vocalist Stephanie Nakasian and the late bop pianist Hod O’Brien — were performing. The vocalist recalls touring with them, each a national figure in his or her own right, during the summer months as a child and credits her parents with modeling humility and dedication to the music.
“I think that has been the best lesson,” Swift said about her parents’ bearing. “When I moved to New York, a lot of things happened very quickly for me. And I think most people [would] let that go to their head — they get caught up in whatever fame there is in jazz. I’ve just been levelheaded, grounded — and I’m thankful for that.”
On 2019’s “Confessions,” Swift juxtaposed André Previn tunes with Mel Tormé compositions to tell her story — one of arriving in New York, following her graduation from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, and looking for opportunity. This latest effort, comprised of arrangements by Swift and expanded by her trio, takes a wider berth, zooming out to examine our current societal moment from a distance.
With the spike in domestic abuse throughout the pandemic, Swift’s reassessment of “He Hit Me (And It Felt Like a Kiss),” a song written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin in 1962 that pretty plainly details a woman’s physical abuse at the hands of her partner, is an unfortunately timely piece of commentary. Her take of “You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught,” too, speaks clearly to the present day, even though the tune first was written and presented in 1949 as a part of the musical “South Pacific.”
Elsewhere on the upcoming album, Jimmy Van Heusen’s “Everybody Has the Right to be Wrong” takes on a slight Latin tinge, and “How Lovely to Be a Woman,” from “Bye Bye Birdie,” swings harder than it has in the past, thanks to the accompaniment of pianist Emmet Cohen, bassist Yasushi Nakamura and drummer Bryan Carter. Here Swift again leans into the lyric, turning a quirky sentiment into a statement of power and authority, despite the song’s premise remaining rather questionable: “How lovely to be a woman/ And have one job to do:/ To pick out a boy and train him/ And then when you are through/ You’ve made him the man you want him to be/ Life’s lovely when you’re a woman like me.”
Even with the accolades Swift’s accrued in such a short time — including being a part of DownBeat magazine’s “25 for the Future,” a round-up of young performers who could steer the genre for decades to come — the singer remains deeply connected to Charlottesville. For a cover of The Dresden Dolls’ “Sing” that closes out “This Bitter Earth” and features supplemental strings and backing vocals, Swift enlisted the help of the Stone-Robinson Elementary School and the Walton Middle School Girls choirs.
“I just went in there, and I conducted them and sang with them,” Swift said about recording the cover in Charlottesville. “It was beautiful — like completing the circle.”