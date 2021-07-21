'Vax to the Future' offers a chance to trade jammies for 1980s fun

After being cooped up for more than a year, rusty music lovers can be forgiven for forgetting how to party like it’s 1999. As the Jefferson Theater resumes live shows this weekend, here’s a chance to get your groove back with some favorite songs from the 1980s.
“Vax to the Future” begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson Theater. Film On Girls will be presenting your favorite 1980s cover tunes, and DJ Cadybug will spin between sets.
For people who might need a little persuading to get back out there even after vaccination, a dance party packed with upbeat nostalgia may be just the ticket.
“It’s what people need after a year and change of isolation,” Shawn Decker said. “It’s the opening week for the Jefferson’s live shows, so it’s a kind of celebration.”
Illiterate Light, the duo of Jeff Gorman and Jake Cochran, is heading the bill for the Jefferson’s welcome-back show on Friday, which also will include Good Dog Nigel and Dogwood Tales. Tickets are $10. Saturday’s event is a dance party with a purpose — to get people back on their feet, literally and figuratively, after a tough year.
Decker and his wife, Gwenn, came up with the playful name “Vax to the Future” to help launch listeners out of a pandemic that required parking on the dance floor by shutting down gatherings and back to an exuberant decade of music that embraced everything from electronic dance music to powerhouse rock to vibrant earworm pop.
Getting back with his friends in Film On Girls to prepare the 1980s covers they love gave Decker a boost that he couldn’t wait to share.
“I hadn’t touched music in a while, and a little bit of my soul came back,” he said. He and his bandmates decided to share that joy with others who’ve been apart and quiet for perhaps a little too long.
“Let’s celebrate this moment in time, when everything has been so stressful,” Decker said. “I myself had to sort of come around to it. I believe in the science. I’ve missed being around people.”
Trusting the science is important, as Decker isn’t about to promote anything that spells danger. Decker, a writer and health educator as well as a musician, was diagnosed with HIV in 1987 at age 11.
“I wasn’t supposed to survive the ‘80s. I’m just grateful to be here,” he said. Now 46, Decker said his immune system is in good shape, and he feels safe getting back into the music scene with others who’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Decker encourages people to make choices that suit their own health needs and comfort levels as they make their way back to attending events.
“You know what’s safe for you,” he said. “If you need to wear a mask, do what you need to do. It’s kind of an individual issue.”
Discovering a 1980s-themed event on a local venue’s schedule often sends fans to the closet to hunt for neon gear, O-ring bracelets, guyliner and plenty of hairspray to create the perfect fauxhawk.
Spending time in ultra-casual lockdown conditions, however, has led to a relaxation in dress habits that may require a little extra encouragement to overcome.
Decker hopes that the fun of joining other listeners to drink in some live music will encourage people to dress the part.
Need more encouragement? MoxBox — The Social Photo Booth will be on hand to capture moments of friends and acquaintances getting their groove back on.
“What I’m telling people is we’ve forgotten a little bit how to party,” Decker said. “Whether it’s putting on something ‘80s, or putting on something other than pajamas.”
He chuckled. “If you’ve got ‘80s pajamas, well, by all means wear them.”
Admission is $15; tickets are $12 in advance. For tickets, dial (800) 594-8499; for general information, call (434) 245-4980.