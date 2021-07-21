'Vax to the Future' offers a chance to trade jammies for 1980s fun

Getting back with his friends in Film On Girls to prepare the 1980s covers they love gave Decker a boost that he couldn’t wait to share.

“I hadn’t touched music in a while, and a little bit of my soul came back,” he said. He and his bandmates decided to share that joy with others who’ve been apart and quiet for perhaps a little too long.

“Let’s celebrate this moment in time, when everything has been so stressful,” Decker said. “I myself had to sort of come around to it. I believe in the science. I’ve missed being around people.”

Trusting the science is important, as Decker isn’t about to promote anything that spells danger. Decker, a writer and health educator as well as a musician, was diagnosed with HIV in 1987 at age 11.

“I wasn’t supposed to survive the ‘80s. I’m just grateful to be here,” he said. Now 46, Decker said his immune system is in good shape, and he feels safe getting back into the music scene with others who’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Decker encourages people to make choices that suit their own health needs and comfort levels as they make their way back to attending events.