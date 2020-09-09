UVa professor's new rap album prompts deeper examination of form and future

Three years ago, A.D. Carson released a hip-hop album that took 34 tracks into original territory at the intersection of education and entertainment.
“Owning My Masters: The Rhetorics of Rhyme & Revelations” wasn’t just a blend of beats and musings; it was Carson’s dissertation for his doctorate in rhetorics, communication and information design from Clemson University. And now his brand-new album is being released not by a popular record label, but by the University of Michigan Press.
Carson’s new collection, “i used to love to dream,” is the first peer-reviewed rap album to be released by an academic publisher. Carson, who serves as associate professor of hip-hop and the New South at the University of Virginia, uses his hometown of Decatur, Illinois, as the starting point of a journey through explorations of identity, self and home at a time when communities across the country are using public protests to challenge systemic racism and injustice on many levels.
Add to the workload the complications of getting meaningful work done during a pandemic, and the result is hip-hop scholarship that helps capture a moment of history. And to talk plainly about complex issues in unprecedented times, Carson had to not only challenge accepted scholarly forms, but also tackle the idea of form itself.
“This project very specifically issues the challenge to reckon with form,” Carson said. “I’m talking about ideologies. I’m talking about bodies.”
Protests have sharpened the nation’s focus on structures that perpetuate racism — and even the forms protest itself is allowed to take. Conversations can end before they begin if people asking honest questions are admonished to tone down truth for the sake of staying polite and civil.
“When people are protesting and making demands of our local, state and federal governments, you’re not asking politely,” he said. Part of the problem is “the fact that we have to modify protest and call it ‘peaceful.’’’
Throughout time, music has helped artists make sense of times that defy understanding and speak truth to power. The hip-hop scholar has found that starting with his own hometown on “i used to love to dream” helped provide a language for tackling the truths that emerge from events in others’ hometowns, as a nation of hometowns searches for answers and for effective ways for people to listen to and comprehend each other.
“I believe that it is an effective way to look back at Decatur,” Carson said. “You hear Decatur. You hear Charlottesville. You hear Ferguson.”
Bringing the power of popular music as a way to discuss tough topics into the academic sphere gives students and faculty members alike a chance to reflect and grow. Students of all backgrounds sign up for his classes in hip-hop, and they can come away with a better idea of the role art plays in their lives, and those of their communities.
“You don’t have to be a music major to take my classes,” Carson said. “I believe students are tuned in, even if they aren’t in my classes.”
Engaging with the local music community is part of the class requirements for his students, who learn how to apply classroom knowledge to real-world concerns.
“How do the thoughts we have in class relate to the thoughts in the Charlottesville hip-hop community?” Carson asked. “They rethink their presence in the community. The students come away with an understanding of what hip-hop can do in their lives. It’s good for them to have an outlet and a way to engage with the community.”
Faculty members also can benefit from the pursuit. As a scholarly document, “i used to love to dream” serves “to issue the challenge to the folks engaging in this academic enterprise,” Carson said.
“I would hope that the universities engage in the project, and not simply be entertained. I think there are ways that our teaching can be enhanced by things we think we’re being entertained by.”
Carson understands well how entertainment can prompt deeper reflection and study.
“I’ll read a work of fiction for entertainment, and then I find myself taking notes,” he said with a chuckle. Before he knows it, he’s on the phone with his friends talking about ideas inspired by his reading, “and “I find myself explaining an op-ed I’m never going to write.”
That’s why it’s so important to take a closer look at form and see how it serves the conversations a culture needs to have. It’s one thing to read about hip-hop, and another to listen to it. Or learn to write it.
“So much of our public discourse is about the nature of the art, and not the art itself,” Carson said. “Our public conversation is impoverished if it’s not engaging with the art itself. My hope is that we engage with the art and think about the role of entertainment in our society.”
As both a professor and a performer, Carson hopes to get some of those conversations started.
“I’m by no means Beyonce or Taylor Swift. I can’t just drop an album and expect people to listen to it,” he said. “My hope is also that people would understand that hip-hop doesn’t come from nothing. All these things we see as being unrelated do have utility in this culture.”
He values seeing people make new connections in the process, so listeners shouldn’t be surprised if spending some time with “i used to love to dream” prompts them to take notes of their own.
“Audiences see how other people were let in by a piece of art,” Carson said. “It’s because someone found an opening.”
As pleased as he is with how the final product turned out, Carson said the album creation process “was much tougher because the pandemic starts, and you’re dealing with personal and professional pressures. It’s cathartic to me to have the project done and away from me. It feels like a relief.”
“We need music to get us through everything. That’s a constant,” Carson said.
