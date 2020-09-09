UVa professor's new rap album prompts deeper examination of form and future

That’s why it’s so important to take a closer look at form and see how it serves the conversations a culture needs to have. It’s one thing to read about hip-hop, and another to listen to it. Or learn to write it.

“So much of our public discourse is about the nature of the art, and not the art itself,” Carson said. “Our public conversation is impoverished if it’s not engaging with the art itself. My hope is that we engage with the art and think about the role of entertainment in our society.”

As both a professor and a performer, Carson hopes to get some of those conversations started.

“I’m by no means Beyonce or Taylor Swift. I can’t just drop an album and expect people to listen to it,” he said. “My hope is also that people would understand that hip-hop doesn’t come from nothing. All these things we see as being unrelated do have utility in this culture.”

He values seeing people make new connections in the process, so listeners shouldn’t be surprised if spending some time with “i used to love to dream” prompts them to take notes of their own.

“Audiences see how other people were let in by a piece of art,” Carson said. “It’s because someone found an opening.”