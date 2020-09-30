UVa graduate Struan building an international music career

While alt-pop artist Struan is staying safe at home in Nashville, Tennessee, his music is reaching fans in Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and India.
The 2015 University of Virginia graduate has released a new single, “Daybreak,” as he writes his way toward an upcoming EP. Spotify curators are noticing his work and sharing it with listeners all over the place, which offers Struan an escape of sorts from the captive feeling the pandemic often brings.
“I’m more connected, as far as music goes, in Europe as here,” Struan said. “It just sort of happened that way. I go to London every six months to write; I’ll just sort of hole up with producers and other writers. It’s always inspiring to me to travel, and it makes me appreciate being here in Nashville.”
All of his travels help inform his music. In addition to his writing trips, Struan also enjoys meeting some of his UVa friends in Wales every few years for hiking and fellowship.
Thanks to the reach and convenience of today’s technology, there’s no telling where a musician will find a passionate audience.
“One of my friends is massive in China,” Struan said. “As in stadiums. In China.”
He first got a taste of the writing life in Nashville during a gap year he took while attending UVa as an English major. He said the university “was incredibly chill about that,” and the experience gave him a valuable head start on his career path as a working songwriter.
“It was a really good way to learn,” Struan said. “And it made me appreciate coming back [to UVa] so much more.”
Struan, whose indie-pop sound has been compared to that of LANY, The Band Camino and other acts, also writes songs for Love You Later and Mike Mains & The Branches. He and a friend made the most of COVID-19 stay-at-home mandates to write or start 40 to 50 songs.
“I’ve sort of gone into production, and it has been inspiring,” he said. “One of the silver linings was being able to focus more on writing. This has been a really good way to re-evaluate everything.”
The productive period has taken some of the sting out of the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has upended plans for Struan and musical colleagues around the world.
“I’ve got an EP that I’ve been releasing song by song,” Struan said. “I had a tour planned — Chicago, and then the East Coast.”
Releasing singles gives him a chance to share upbeat music during stressful times.
“It’s pop. You’re not going to dance to it all the time, necessarily, but it’s lighthearted,” he said.
Writing during the pandemic has turned into a welcome experience in terms of unexpected growth.
“You can simultaneously be lazier and get more done,” Struan said with a chuckle. What he enjoys about the new music he has written in quarantine is “seeing people connect to it on a personal level. It can just seem a little self-indulgent if you’re just writing for yourself all the time.”
Releasing singles as they are ready — Struan has about eight songs in the pipeline at the moment — suits the times. “The way people consume stuff is moment by moment,” he said. “I want to write stuff that is accessible, but has substance to it.”
Struan looks forward to post-pandemic touring, and especially to the day when he can perform for his new fans across the pond.
“I speak German, so I’d love to go there,” he said. “I miss traveling. I miss cities. I miss seeing people in person.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!