UVa graduate Struan building an international music career

“It was a really good way to learn,” Struan said. “And it made me appreciate coming back [to UVa] so much more.”

Struan, whose indie-pop sound has been compared to that of LANY, The Band Camino and other acts, also writes songs for Love You Later and Mike Mains & The Branches. He and a friend made the most of COVID-19 stay-at-home mandates to write or start 40 to 50 songs.

“I’ve sort of gone into production, and it has been inspiring,” he said. “One of the silver linings was being able to focus more on writing. This has been a really good way to re-evaluate everything.”

The productive period has taken some of the sting out of the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has upended plans for Struan and musical colleagues around the world.

“I’ve got an EP that I’ve been releasing song by song,” Struan said. “I had a tour planned — Chicago, and then the East Coast.”

Releasing singles gives him a chance to share upbeat music during stressful times.

“It’s pop. You’re not going to dance to it all the time, necessarily, but it’s lighthearted,” he said.

Writing during the pandemic has turned into a welcome experience in terms of unexpected growth.