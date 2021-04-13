 Skip to main content
UVa composer places second in prestigious competition
Leah Reid

Lara Reid

 Kirsten Lara Getchell

A composer of acoustic and electroacoustic music at the University of Virginia has won second prize at the prestigious Iannis Xenakis International Electronic Music Competition.

Leah Reid, an assistant professor of composition at UVa, was honored for “Reverie,” which premiered at last year’s Technosonics Festival at UVa. The work also won second prize in the XIII International Destellos Competition 2020.

Reid composed “Reverie” during residencies at the Ucross Foundation and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. The eight-section composition uses the concept of deconstructed music boxes to explore timbre.

