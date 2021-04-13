UVa composer places second in prestigious competition

From staff reports
A composer of acoustic and electroacoustic music at the University of Virginia has won second prize at the prestigious Iannis Xenakis International Electronic Music Competition.
Leah Reid, an assistant professor of composition at UVa, was honored for “Reverie,” which premiered at last year’s Technosonics Festival at UVa. The work also won second prize in the XIII International Destellos Competition 2020.
Reid composed “Reverie” during residencies at the Ucross Foundation and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. The eight-section composition uses the concept of deconstructed music boxes to explore timbre.
