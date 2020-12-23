UVa alumna updates 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' for COVID-19 holiday season

Q: Thank you for using the proceeds to help children. What does that mean to you — especially at this time of year?

A: I think everyone can do something, whether that just means your time or kindness, and no small act of kindness is ever insignificant. Whenever it’s in your power to give back, you should. This life isn’t about storing up wealth for yourself.

Q: What were the best and worst aspects of 2020 for you?

A: I think the best aspect is it really reframed my priorities. I’m admittedly a workaholic, and while I work so hard in order to be in a position to give back, I can often lose perspective of time with my own family. It’s a constant balancing act for me. 2020 gave me the intentional pun of perspective and hindsight so I can refocus my attention and priorities moving forward.

The worst of 2020 is the same thing everyone’s been dealing with: the fear, the unknown, the waiting, the not seeing your loved ones, churches and parks being closed, the annoyance of masks and so much hand sanitizer your hands bleed from being dried out, the fires, the storms, the riots — we all know it’s been an extremely intense year, and the list of awful could go on and on, but so much perspective has come from this year and all of its chaos.

There is lemonade we can make out of these awfully sour lemons we’ve been handed. This song and where the proceeds go is a little bit of sugar to sweeten an otherwise sour year.

