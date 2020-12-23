UVa alumna updates 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' for COVID-19 holiday season

This Christmas, actress and singer-songwriter Jen Lilley is putting a humorous pandemic-season spin on a saucy holiday classic.
The University of Virginia alumna is known for her big-screen work in the Academy Award-winning film “The Artist” and her television work in Hallmark Channel films and the daytime dramas “Days of Our Lives” and General Hospital.”
When she isn’t on the set, she’s likely to be found working on her music. Her new project, a duet of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” that she wrote with multi-Grammy-winning producer Rob Christie and performed with singer Bryan Lanning, pokes lighthearted fun at the frustrations of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The neighbors might think (‘Baby, it’s bad out there’), I’m not distancing” is just one of the updated lyrics.
Creating the duet under social distancing conditions meant that Lilley, Lanning, saxophonist Mindi Abair, stand-up bassist Chuck Berghofer and drummer Gregg Field had to record their parts in separate locations.
Lilley also stays busy preparing and hosting her “Fostering Hope with Jen Lilley” podcast, which helps listeners learn more about foster care and how to get involved. Proceeds from sales of the duet will help buy presents for 400 homeless children in Roanoke, Lilley’s hometown, which definitely can help take the chill off a most unusual holiday season.
Lilley took some time in the midst of a production earlier this week to answer some emailed questions about her new recording.
Q: Many folks over the years have heard a menacing or predatory feel in the original lyrics, but the playful exchanges between the singers and catchy melody keep the song a favorite. How can your new lyrics help bring fans back to the song?
A: I think everyone could use some holiday cheer, and laughter is good medicine for the heart and spirit. While the pandemic is very serious, we’re hoping the lighthearted nature of our rendition makes everyone remember we’re all over it, but we’re all in this together, and all we can do is laugh and get through it.
Q: What was it like singing with Bryan? Do you think you’ll team up with him again?
A: I would LOVE to team up with Bryan again. This collaboration was fun because we literally had to record remotely, so we’ve never officially met — except through FaceTime, which is so 2020 appropriate and only adds to the charm of our parody.
Q: 2020 has been a wild one for everyone. How were you able to tap into holiday spirit while recording in separate rooms for safety?
A: Holiday music always gets me in the spirit, so it was a much-needed reprieve after a long year.
Q: Thank you for using the proceeds to help children. What does that mean to you — especially at this time of year?
A: I think everyone can do something, whether that just means your time or kindness, and no small act of kindness is ever insignificant. Whenever it’s in your power to give back, you should. This life isn’t about storing up wealth for yourself.
Q: What were the best and worst aspects of 2020 for you?
A: I think the best aspect is it really reframed my priorities. I’m admittedly a workaholic, and while I work so hard in order to be in a position to give back, I can often lose perspective of time with my own family. It’s a constant balancing act for me. 2020 gave me the intentional pun of perspective and hindsight so I can refocus my attention and priorities moving forward.
The worst of 2020 is the same thing everyone’s been dealing with: the fear, the unknown, the waiting, the not seeing your loved ones, churches and parks being closed, the annoyance of masks and so much hand sanitizer your hands bleed from being dried out, the fires, the storms, the riots — we all know it’s been an extremely intense year, and the list of awful could go on and on, but so much perspective has come from this year and all of its chaos.
There is lemonade we can make out of these awfully sour lemons we’ve been handed. This song and where the proceeds go is a little bit of sugar to sweeten an otherwise sour year.