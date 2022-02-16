 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Upcoming Concerts for Feb. 17

  • 0

Ting Pavilion

tingpavilion.com; (877) 272-8849

My Morning Jacket: 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Presales begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. Sales to the general public begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Modest Mouse: 7 p.m. April 19. Sales to the general public begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

An Evening with The String Cheese Incident: 7 p.m. April 21. Rescheduled from Aug. 19. $57.50.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: 7 p.m. April 24. $40.

Old Crow Medicine Show: 7 p.m. April 28. $45.

Leon Bridges: 7:30 p.m. May 11. $99.50-$49.50.

Lord Huron: 7 p.m. June 15. $39.

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown:7 p.m. June 19. $50.

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine: 7 p.m. June 27. $60 Gold Circle; $50 lower reserved; $35 general admission.

People are also reading…

Paramount Theater:

theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333

“Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour”: 7 p.m. April 25. Sales to the general public have begun. $100 VIP meet and greet; $45; $35.

Paramount Presents: Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Documentary: 7 p.m. Feb. 26. $12; $10 seniors.

Paramount Presents: Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Animated: 2 p.m. Feb. 27. $12; $10 seniors.

Colbie Caillat: 8 p.m. March 1. $213 Gold VIP; $188.75 Silver VIP; $74.75 Gold Circle; $49.75; $39.75; $34.75.

Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 6 p.m. March 6 and 7 p.m. March 7. $25.

Outback Presents: Kathleen Madigan — “Do You Have Any Ranch?”: 7:30 p.m. March 11. $59.75; $44.75; $34.75.

Paramount Presents: The Mavericks — “En Español” World Tour: 7:30 p.m. March 13. $75.75; $65.75; $48.75; $38.75.

Paramount Presents: An Evening with Lindsey Buckingham: 7:30 p.m. April 27. $229.75 Lindsey Buckingham VIP Experience; $219.75 Lindsey Buckingham VIP Experience; $79.75 Gold Circle; m$69.75; $59.75; $49.75.

Paramount Presents: Whitney Cummings — Touch Me Tour: 7 p.m. April 28. $54.75; $39.75; $34.75; $24.75.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paremski pieces together mazurka 'fragments' for satisfying program

Paremski pieces together mazurka 'fragments' for satisfying program

Paremski, who'll make her first Cabell Hall Auditorium appearance next week as part of the Tuesday Evening Concert Series, is alternating three later examples of Frédéric Chopin's mazurka mastery written in 1846 with two written by composer and pianist Thomas Adès in 2009 in time for Chopin's bicentennial in 2010.

Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 15

Pianist Natasha Paremski: Chopin, Ades and Mussorgsky for Tuesday Evening Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Kardashian wants a 'new life'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert