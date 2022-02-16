Upcoming Concerts for Feb. 17

Ting Pavilion
tingpavilion.com; (877) 272-8849
My Morning Jacket: 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Presales begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. Sales to the general public begin at 10 a.m. Friday.
Modest Mouse: 7 p.m. April 19. Sales to the general public begin at 10 a.m. Friday.
An Evening with The String Cheese Incident: 7 p.m. April 21. Rescheduled from Aug. 19. $57.50.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise: 7 p.m. April 24. $40.
Old Crow Medicine Show: 7 p.m. April 28. $45.
Leon Bridges: 7:30 p.m. May 11. $99.50-$49.50.
Lord Huron: 7 p.m. June 15. $39.
Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown:7 p.m. June 19. $50.
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine: 7 p.m. June 27. $60 Gold Circle; $50 lower reserved; $35 general admission.
Paramount Theater:
theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333
“Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour”: 7 p.m. April 25. Sales to the general public have begun. $100 VIP meet and greet; $45; $35.
Paramount Presents: Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Documentary: 7 p.m. Feb. 26. $12; $10 seniors.
Paramount Presents: Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Animated: 2 p.m. Feb. 27. $12; $10 seniors.
Colbie Caillat: 8 p.m. March 1. $213 Gold VIP; $188.75 Silver VIP; $74.75 Gold Circle; $49.75; $39.75; $34.75.
Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 6 p.m. March 6 and 7 p.m. March 7. $25.
Outback Presents: Kathleen Madigan — “Do You Have Any Ranch?”: 7:30 p.m. March 11. $59.75; $44.75; $34.75.
Paramount Presents: The Mavericks — “En Español” World Tour: 7:30 p.m. March 13. $75.75; $65.75; $48.75; $38.75.
Paramount Presents: An Evening with Lindsey Buckingham: 7:30 p.m. April 27. $229.75 Lindsey Buckingham VIP Experience; $219.75 Lindsey Buckingham VIP Experience; $79.75 Gold Circle; m$69.75; $59.75; $49.75.
Paramount Presents: Whitney Cummings — Touch Me Tour: 7 p.m. April 28. $54.75; $39.75; $34.75; $24.75.