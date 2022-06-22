 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday Evening Concert Series' season begins Oct. 11 with pianist Alexander Malofeev

  • 0

Pianist Alexander Malofeev will perform on Oct. 11 in Cabell Hall Auditorium to begin Tuesday Evening Concert Series’ 2022/2023 season.

Principal underwriters for the concert will be the Tuesday Evening Concert Series Board in memory of Paul Cantor.

Also coming up in the season:

Oct. 25: Takacs Quartet. Principal underwriter is Jack Darrell; underwriter is David Sansone.

Nov. 29: Violinist Yevgeny Kutik and pianist Anna Polonsky. Principal underwriters are Maurice Amado Foundation and Anonymous.

Feb. 21, 2023: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with pianist Alessio Bax. Principal underwriter is Vesta Lee Gordon Fund in care of Charlottesville Area Community Foundation; underwriters are Carolyn & David Beach.

March 28, 2023: Benedetti-Elschenbroich-Grynyuk Trio. Principal underwriters are Robert & Janis Chevalier and Virginia National Bank.

People are also reading…

April 11, 2023: The Tallis Scholars with director Peter Phillips. 50th-Anniversary Tour. Principal underwriter is Bob Bond in memory of Kathy Bond; underwriters are Mary V. Connell and David W. Garrison & Mary Jane King.

April 25, 2023: Jerusalem Quartet. Principal underwriter is George W. Logan in honor of Dr. Craig Slingluff Jr.; underwriter is Alison Weber in honor of Karen Pellón.

All concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. Patrons may park for free in Central Grounds Parking Garage.

To subscribe and get season tickets in advance, go to https://tecs.org/buy-subscriptions/. To buy tickets for individual events, which will be available two weeks in advance, go to https://tickets.artsboxoffice.virginia.edu/events#list.

To learn more about the season and the performers, go to www.tecs.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trombone Shorty brings mini-festival to Ting Pavilion

Listen for Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, and The Soul Rebels. George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk will team up to play music by The Meters. It's a chance to get a feel for different generations of New Orleans music traditions without leaving town.

Maximize your music festival savings this summer

Maximize your music festival savings this summer

Summer music festivals can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but costs can be excessive for many fans. With expenses for food, drinks, outfits, flights and hotels on top of the ticket price, budgeting for a festival can outperform even the best lineups. Taking advantage of credit card rewards for entertainment purchases, planning ahead for hidden costs, using a zero-interest payment plan or even partnering with festival brands through social media may make these special events more affordable. If your dream festival experience is still out of reach, don’t worry — there will always be another one.

Best Bets for Friday, June 17

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Matt Johnson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Watch Now: Related Video

Uma Thurman and the Jonas Brothers lead the latest list of celebs getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert