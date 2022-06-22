Tuesday Evening Concert Series' season begins Oct. 11 with pianist Alexander Malofeev

Pianist Alexander Malofeev will perform on Oct. 11 in Cabell Hall Auditorium to begin Tuesday Evening Concert Series’ 2022/2023 season.
Principal underwriters for the concert will be the Tuesday Evening Concert Series Board in memory of Paul Cantor.
Also coming up in the season:
• Oct. 25: Takacs Quartet. Principal underwriter is Jack Darrell; underwriter is David Sansone.
• Nov. 29: Violinist Yevgeny Kutik and pianist Anna Polonsky. Principal underwriters are Maurice Amado Foundation and Anonymous.
• Feb. 21, 2023: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with pianist Alessio Bax. Principal underwriter is Vesta Lee Gordon Fund in care of Charlottesville Area Community Foundation; underwriters are Carolyn & David Beach.
• March 28, 2023: Benedetti-Elschenbroich-Grynyuk Trio. Principal underwriters are Robert & Janis Chevalier and Virginia National Bank.
People are also reading…
• April 11, 2023: The Tallis Scholars with director Peter Phillips. 50th-Anniversary Tour. Principal underwriter is Bob Bond in memory of Kathy Bond; underwriters are Mary V. Connell and David W. Garrison & Mary Jane King.
• April 25, 2023: Jerusalem Quartet. Principal underwriter is George W. Logan in honor of Dr. Craig Slingluff Jr.; underwriter is Alison Weber in honor of Karen Pellón.
All concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. Patrons may park for free in Central Grounds Parking Garage.
To subscribe and get season tickets in advance, go to https://tecs.org/buy-subscriptions/. To buy tickets for individual events, which will be available two weeks in advance, go to https://tickets.artsboxoffice.virginia.edu/events#list.
To learn more about the season and the performers, go to www.tecs.org.