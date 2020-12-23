Tuesday Evening Concert Series presenting virtual chamber music events

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the rest of the Tuesday Evening Concert Series’ live-performance season in Cabell Hall Auditorium, the search began for a new way to connect listeners and musicians.
Thanks to a new partnership with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Christmas Eve brings the latest performance in a series of Front Row National Broadcast events that will be streamed for free at tecs.org. J.S. Bach’s famed Brandenburg concerti can be heard Thursday through Monday.
Ringing in the new year starting Dec. 31 with the music of Antonio Vivaldi will be mandolinist Avi Avital, who’d planned to play in a season-ending Tuesday Evening Concert Series performance with Les Violons du Roy in April before the pandemic started shuttering concert halls across the country.
“It’s not just for patrons. It’s not just for subscribers,” said Karen Pellón, executive director of the Tuesday Evening Concert Series. “It’s for everyone.”
Each performance is scheduled for five nights, giving listeners more flexibility. Each program runs an hour and a quarter to an hour and a half in length and includes an introduction by pianist Wu Han and cellist David Finckel, artistic directors of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Look for segments in which the evening’s performing artists share their experiences during the pandemic.
“Some of these stories are really poignant,” Pellón said. Husband-and-wife pianists Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung, for instance, were supposed to perform in a concert scheduled for the day Lincoln Center ended up closing its doors to help protect patrons from potential contact with COVID-19. “They were talking about how weird it was recording with no one around.”
Fans of the Charlottesville series can expect to see some familiar faces.
“It’s astonishing how many of the artists had been in our series over the years,” Pellón said.
The streaming performances offer local audiences a chance to get acquainted with other artists in the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center fold.
“It’s really lovely working with them, and all the artists they gather around them are wonderful,” Pellón said. “One adapts.
“It didn’t feel like a sacrifice. It felt like a solution.”
The concerts in the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Front Row National Broadcast are listed below. Asterisks denote artists who have performed in Charlottesville in previous live Tuesday Evening Concert Series events:
» Thursday-Monday:
“BACH: The Complete Brandenburg Concertos” with 47 artists performing J.S. Bach’s “Brandenburg Concertos No 1-6, BWV 1046–1051”
Paolo Bordignon, John Gibbons, Hyeyeon Park, Kenneth Weiss, Benjamin Beilman, Aaron Boyd, Francisco Fullana, Chad Hoopes, Bella Hristova, Paul Huang, Ani Kavafian*, Sean Lee, Yura Lee*, Cho-Liang Lin*, Alexander Sitkovetsky*, Danbi Um, Daniel Phillips*, Che-Yen Chen, Lawrence Dutton, Mark Holloway, Matthew Lipman*, Paul Neubauer*, Richard O’Neill, Dmitri Atapine, Colin Carr*, Timothy Eddy*, Jakob Koranyi, Mihai Marica, Keith Robinson*, Inbal Segev, Paul Watkins; Timothy Cobb, Joseph Conyers, Xavier Foley, Anthony Manzo, Scott Pingel, Sooyun Kim, Demarre McGill, Tara Helen O’Connor*, Randall Ellis, James Austin Smith, Stephen Taylor, Marc Goldberg, Peter Kolkay, Julie Landsman, Jennifer Montone, David Washburn
» Dec. 31-Jan. 4:
“Vivaldi Explosion” with 26 artists performing “Sonata in A minor for Cello and Continuo, RV 43,” “Concerto in G minor for Flute, Oboe, and Bassoon, RV 103,” “Concerto in F major for Three Violins, Strings and Continuo, RV 551,” “Sonata in D minor for Two Violins and Continuo, RV 63, ‘La Follia,’” and “Concerto in D major for Mandolin, Strings, and Continuo, RV 93”
John Gibbons, Michael Sponseller, Jiayan Sun, Adam Barnett-Hart, Aaron Boyd, Chad Hoopes, Bella Hristova, Paul Huang, Ani Kavafian*, Sean Lee, Todd Phillips*, Danbi Um, Pierre Lapointe, Efe Baltacigil, Timothy Eddy*, Dane Johansen, Mihai Marica, Daniel McDonough, Brook Speltz, Anthony Manzo, Paul O’Dette*, Avi Avital*, Jason Vieaux, Sooyun Kim, Stephen Taylor, Bram van Sambeek
» Jan. 21-25:
“Virtuoso Violins” with eight artists performing Telemann’s “Concerto in D major for Four Violins,” Strauss’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano, Op. 18” and Fauré’s “Quartet No. 1 in C minor for Piano and Strings, Op. 15:
Orion Weiss, Wu Han*, Francisco Fullana, Paul Huang, Sean Lee, Danbi Um, Matthew Lipman*, Clive Greensmith
» Feb. 4-8:
Eleven artists present Tartini’s “Sonata in G minor, ‘Devil’s Trill,’” Mozart’s “Adagio and Fugue in C minor, K. 546,” Mendelssohn’s “Fugue in E-flat major, Op. 81, No. 4” and Glinka’s “Trio pathétique in D minor for Clarinet, Bassoon, and Piano”
Anne-Marie McDermott*, Kenneth Weiss, Adam Barnett-Hart, Timothy Eddy*, David Shifrin*, Marc Goldberg, Schumann Quartet (Erik Schumann, Ken Schumann, violin; Liisa Randalu, viola; Mark Schumann, cello)
» Feb. 18-23:
“Artist Series: Calidore Quartet” with five artists playing Mendelssohn’s “String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80,” Dvorák’s “Quintet in G major for Two Violins, Viola, Cello, and Bass, Op. 77,” Mendelssohn’s “String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80: and Dvorák’s “Quintet in G major for Two Violins, Viola, Cello, and Bass, Op. 77”
Calidore String Quartet* and Xavier Foley
» March 11-15:
“Artist Series: Anthony McGill” with four artists performing Messiaen’s “Abyss of the Birds” from “Quartet for the End of Time,” Poulenc’s “Sonata for Clarinet and Piano” and Brahms’s “Trio in Clarinet, Cello and Piano, Op. 114”
Inon Barnatan*, Gloria Chien, Alisa Weilerstein*, Anthony McGill
» April 1-5:
“Handel & Mendelssohn” with 16 artists playing Handel’s “Let the Bright Seraphim” from “Samson,” Mendelssohn’s “Andante and Allegro brilliant for Piano, Four Hands, Op. 92” and Franck’s “Quintet in F minor for Piano & Strings”
Joélle Harvey, Orion Weiss, Huw Watkins, Wu Qian, Kenneth Weiss, Francisco Fullana, Kristin Lee*, Cho-Liang Lin*, Paul Huang, Richard O’Neill, Matthew Lipman*, Sophie Shao, Efe Baltacigil, Xavier Foley, Marc Goldberg, Brandon Ridenour
» April 22-26:
“Intimate Bach” with 11 artists playing Bach’s “Trio Sonata in C minor for Flute, Violin and Continuo, from ‘Musical Offering,” “Sonata in G minor transcribed for Cello and Continuo” and Cantata “Ich habe genug”
Ryan Speedo Green, Paolo Bordignon, Kenneth Weiss, Alexander Sitkovetsky*, Patrick Demenga, Thomas Demenga, Timothy Cobb, Adam Walker, Stephen Taylor, Luka Juhart, Orion String Quartet*
» May 13-17:
“Ani Kavafian and Friends” with four artists playing Brahms’s “Scherzo, WoO 2, from ‘F-A-E’ Sonata for Violin & Piano” and Dvorák’s “Trio in F minor, Op. 65”
Alessio Bax*, Orion Weiss, Ani Kavafian*, Carter Brey