Tuesday Evening Concert Series presenting virtual chamber music events

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the rest of the Tuesday Evening Concert Series’ live-performance season in Cabell Hall Auditorium, the search began for a new way to connect listeners and musicians.

Thanks to a new partnership with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Christmas Eve brings the latest performance in a series of Front Row National Broadcast events that will be streamed for free at tecs.org. J.S. Bach’s famed Brandenburg concerti can be heard Thursday through Monday.

Ringing in the new year starting Dec. 31 with the music of Antonio Vivaldi will be mandolinist Avi Avital, who’d planned to play in a season-ending Tuesday Evening Concert Series performance with Les Violons du Roy in April before the pandemic started shuttering concert halls across the country.

“It’s not just for patrons. It’s not just for subscribers,” said Karen Pellón, executive director of the Tuesday Evening Concert Series. “It’s for everyone.”