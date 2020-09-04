 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday Evening Concert Series launches free series of streaming concerts
0 comments

Tuesday Evening Concert Series launches free series of streaming concerts

Only $5 for 5 months

Violinist Cho-Liang Lin and friends will perform works by Foss, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky to launch a series of streaming concerts presented by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. The Tuesday Evening Concert Series is making the concerts available to local listeners for free.

The first concert is available today through Monday on the Tuesday Evening Concert Series' website at tecs.org. Expect to see familiar faces; many of the featured artists have performed in Cabell Hall Auditorium during past seasons of the series. Program notes are available on the website for each concert.

Also coming up in the series:

Sept. 17-21: Clarinetist David Shifrin and friends, performing pieces by Mozart, Bassi and Ellington.

Oct. 1-5: Husband-and-wife pianists Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung, with friends, presenting music by Mozart and Bartok.

Oct. 15-19: Pianist Michael Brown and friends, playing pieces by Barber, Brown and Mendelssohn.

Oct. 29-Nov. 2: Violinist Arnaud Sussmann and friends, performing works by J.S. Bach and Chausson.

Nov. 12-16: Pianist Gloria Chien and friends, presenting pieces by Field, Liszt and Mendelssohn.

Nov. 26-30: Pianist Gilbert Kalish and friends, playing music by Crumb, Schubert and Brahms.

Dec. 10-14: Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott and friends, performing works by Mozart and Smetana.

For details, go to tecs.org.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Dan Penn refects on life, mercy and music

“I can go so long [without writing],” he explained. “At some point, my little voice will say, What have you done lately, kid?' I do have something inside that keeps kicking me to write something. If I haven't written something in a long time, it will definitely start kicking, and I'll succumb to it sooner or later.”

Music

Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 4

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert