Tuesday Evening Concert Series launches free series of streaming concerts

Violinist Cho-Liang Lin and friends will perform works by Foss, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky to launch a series of streaming concerts presented by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. The Tuesday Evening Concert Series is making the concerts available to local listeners for free.

The first concert is available today through Monday on the Tuesday Evening Concert Series' website at tecs.org. Expect to see familiar faces; many of the featured artists have performed in Cabell Hall Auditorium during past seasons of the series. Program notes are available on the website for each concert.

Also coming up in the series:

Sept. 17-21: Clarinetist David Shifrin and friends, performing pieces by Mozart, Bassi and Ellington.

Oct. 1-5: Husband-and-wife pianists Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung, with friends, presenting music by Mozart and Bartok.

Oct. 15-19: Pianist Michael Brown and friends, playing pieces by Barber, Brown and Mendelssohn.

Oct. 29-Nov. 2: Violinist Arnaud Sussmann and friends, performing works by J.S. Bach and Chausson.