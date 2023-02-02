Karen Pellón, who has served as executive director of the Tuesday Evening Concert Series for 32 years, will retire this summer, the concert series’ board announced Thursday.

Pellón will retire officially on June 30 after the season’s four remaining concerts.

The series, founded in 1948, brings nationally and internationally respected musicians and ensembles and young classical and chamber music stars on the rise to the University of Virginia’s Cabell Hall Auditorium. In a program close to Pellón’s heart, many of those musicians have performed concerts for local schoolchildren while in Charlottesville for the series, sparking interest in new generations of listeners.

In Thursday’s letter to TECS subscribers, David C. Speedie, president of the series’ board, said that the process of hiring a firm to conduct a national search for Pellón’s successor has begun.

“When musicians praise the acoustics of Stanford White’s renowned Cabell Hall, they invariably speak of their experience with Karen, from their arrival in Charlottesville to the post-concert dinner with underwriters,” Speedie wrote. “Her care for the musicians extends to patrons, donors, artist managements and the staff and volunteers who help each concert run smoothly.”

Pellón arrived in 1991 with an MBA with a concentration in arts management and a determination to take a professional approach to ensure the series’ growth and continued success.

“I had to run the series as a business while being very aware of artistic integrity,” she said.

Over the years, Pellón built and nurtured strong ties between the series and its featured musicians and artist management companies and earned a reputation as a friend to performers. Patrons and friends felt like part of the team and volunteered all kinds of skill sets to Pellón’s cultural coalition.

She jumped into action over the years to help musicians solve visa issues and travel travails of all kinds, and they returned the favor in many ways to make sure the show could go on — especially in zero-hour moments when cancellations seemed inevitable. Renowned pianist Simone Dinnerstein, for example, rushed to Charlottesville to fill in for another musician with less than 24 hours’ notice.

When the 9/11 terrorist attacks grounded flights and slowed the U.S. visa process for international musicians, Pellón called on her collegial network to help harpist Andrew Lawrence-King, who was stuck in Israel during an airline strike without the paperwork he needed to get a visa to enter the United States for a planned Nov. 27, 2001, concert with Theatre of Voices. Pellón cold-called former Secretary of State Lawrence Eagleburger, who lived in Albemarle County, to seek his help expediting Lawrence-King’s visa. A colleague sought the help of then-Sen. John Warner.

Despite their efforts, an increasingly complex snarl of paperwork problems could not be untangled in time, and Theatre of Voices canceled the concert. That’s when more friends of the series jumped into action with suggestions and phone numbers of potential substitutes. Pianist Santiago Rodriguez, reached in Maryland, arrived at almost the last minute — and brought the house down.

“He gave a brilliant performance,” Pellón said of Rodriguez. “That was the craziest thing I’ve ever been through.”

Speedie also praised Pellón for her creative response to the mass shutdowns of performance venues at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pellón moved quickly to find alternatives to the canceled TECS concerts, and she arranged to provide free video performances by Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center artists on the series’ website so patrons isolated at home could continue to hear top-notch musicians.

“Fresh in our memory is her leadership of the Series during the time of COVID,” Speedie wrote. “Because Karen anticipated what needed to be done and was able to communicate clearly with the Board and the larger community of subscribers and supporters, TECS has emerged stronger than ever.”

Although Pellón had considered retiring a few years earlier, “when the pandemic came, I dropped that whole thought,” she said. “I thought, ‘I have to help the series.’” Her approach was to draw on the collegial ties she’d built over the years among artists and subscribers to find a solution to the canceled series concerts, and she was thrilled when her contacts at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center called her to offer its new video series.

Many patrons already had renewed their subscriptions for the following season when the pandemic hit in March 2020, so Pellón offered them the choice of getting refunds, reallocating their payments as tax-deductible donations to the series or rolling their subscriptions over to the next season, in the hopes that it soon would be safe for audiences to gather again. Listeners showed their own loyalty to Pellón and the series by staying, and leaving their subscription money in her hands to help preserve the series. They did it again the following season.

“I’ve been so lucky. It has turned into my dream job,” Pellón said. “What’s great is, in so many ways, it feels like a family. So many people were already subscribers when I came on board in 1991, and they’re still with us. I’ve appreciated them so much.”

The new executive director won’t need to scramble to fill the schedule upon arrival. Classical music concerts typically are scheduled far in advance to make the most of artists’ tour plans, and Pellón already has lined up the musicians for the 2023-2024 season. She is at work planning the 2024-2025 season and “keeping everything going as if I weren’t leaving,” Pellón said.

“I have loved it so much,” Pellón said. “There’s so much to do.”

The remaining TECS concerts in the current season include:

■ 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with pianist Alessio Bax

■ 7:30 p.m. March 28: Benedetti Elschenbroich Grynyuk Trio

■ 7:30 p.m. April 11: The Tallis Scholars’ 50th-Anniversary Tour with director Peter Phillips

■ 7:30 p.m. April 25: Jerusalem Quartet

To learn more about the series, go to tecs.org.