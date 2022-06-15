Trombone Shorty brings mini-festival to Ting Pavilion

Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, are splitting up. Shakira's public relations firm said Saturday in a statement quoting the pair that “we regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding." The 45-year-old Shakira met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka – Time for Africa.” The couple have two children. Rumors of the demise of the couple’s 11-year relationship have gripped Spanish media. Some reports said the 35-year-old Piqué had left the family’s home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.