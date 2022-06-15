Trombone Shorty brings mini-festival to Ting Pavilion

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown is bringing a variety of performers to Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Listen for Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, and The Soul Rebels. George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk will team up to play music by The Meters. It’s a chance to get a feel for different generations of New Orleans music traditions without leaving town.
Tickets are $50. Gates open at 6 p.m. Get all the details at tingpavilion.com.
Fridays After FiveThe remaining dates in this year’s Fridays After Five season have been released. They begin with a July 8 performance by Will Overman.
The shows last from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and include the following:
July 8: Will Overman with Isabel Bailey
July 15: Cherry Red with Josh Mayo & The House Sauce
July 22: Hard Swimmin’ Fish with Scuffletown
July 29: Pale Blue Dot with Films on Song
Aug. 5: Mama Tried with Silas Frayser Band
Aug. 12: Elby Brass with 21st Century Ltd.
Aug. 19: The BLNDRS with WKNDR
Aug. 26: Boxed Lunch with Root Cellar Remedy
Sept. 2: 100 Proof Band
Sept. 9: Cougar Beatrice with Runawayz
All shows are free. For information, go to tingpavilion.com.