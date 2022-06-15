 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trombone Shorty brings mini-festival to Ting Pavilion

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown is bringing a variety of performers to Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Listen for Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, and The Soul Rebels. George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk will team up to play music by The Meters. It’s a chance to get a feel for different generations of New Orleans music traditions without leaving town.

Tickets are $50. Gates open at 6 p.m. Get all the details at tingpavilion.com.

Fridays After FiveThe remaining dates in this year’s Fridays After Five season have been released. They begin with a July 8 performance by Will Overman.

The shows last from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and include the following:

July 8: Will Overman with Isabel Bailey

July 15: Cherry Red with Josh Mayo & The House Sauce

July 22: Hard Swimmin’ Fish with Scuffletown

July 29: Pale Blue Dot with Films on Song

Aug. 5: Mama Tried with Silas Frayser Band

Aug. 12: Elby Brass with 21st Century Ltd.

Aug. 19: The BLNDRS with WKNDR

Aug. 26: Boxed Lunch with Root Cellar Remedy

Sept. 2: 100 Proof Band

Sept. 9: Cougar Beatrice with Runawayz

All shows are free. For information, go to tingpavilion.com.

