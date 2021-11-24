Trio Céleste dives into youthful energy of composers

Beethoven had penned quite a few chamber works before the trio he chose to call Opus 1, but he chose to publish it and two other trios in 1795 at a moment when his career was beginning to take off.

“It’s interesting that Beethoven thought of those as the first pieces he’d be publishing and sharing with the world,” Loucks said. “There’s a theme of hope in the Beethoven, and a hint of what Beethoven will become. There are masterful strokes in something as early as this. It’s Haydnesque.”

Audiences don’t hear this trio as often as some later Beethoven trios, in part because it’s difficult, Loucks said. That’s a facet of the Mendelssohn trio that audiences embrace, too.

“The Mendelssohn’s first movement is so stormy, it’s like Beethoven in a way,” Loucks said, adding that listeners will be intrigued by the melodies. “They’re effortless, and they’re memorable — and they’re gorgeous.”

The trio’s vivid Scherzo movement has undeniable appeal.

“It’s wildly virtuosic,” Loucks said. “Audience gravitate toward this Scherzo movement. It’s one of our favorite pieces in the repertoire to play.”