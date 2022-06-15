 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Touring gives Kate Bollinger a chance to catch up with listeners

Touring in support of her new EP, “Look at it in the Light,” is giving Kate Bollinger an opportunity to share the fruits of her pandemic pause.

“The internet has been so powerful and helpful with my project. I’m sort of catching up in person with what started out on the internet,” Bollinger said.

Saturday’s show at The Southern Café and Music Hall will give listeners a chance to hear the new songs on the Charlottesville native’s Ghostly International release, including “I Found Out,” “Who Am I But Someone,” “Look at it in the Light,” “Yards/Gardens,” “Lady in the Darkest Hour” and “Connecting Dots.” Lael Neale also is on the bill.

Bollinger had some time to recharge back home in Richmond, where she dove into poetry and nature.

Her sister-in-law gave her a book by poet Mary Oliver, which proved inspiring. Bollinger took walks outdoors, where she felt refreshed by “a lot of little animals and pretty yards and flowers,” and also started running.

Spending more time outdoors gave her an opportunity to be “a little less plugged in,” Bollinger said. While she moved forward with her running, she found herself taking a step back from social media.

“I stopped using Instagram so much. It’s so nice just to ‘be’ a little,” she said. “It feels silly, but it’s nice not to be online so much.”

After finishing her previous EP, 2020’s “A word becomes a sound,” during lockdown, Bollinger said “Look at it in the Light” became her “most collaborative project.”

“I had a lot more of a confident vision going into it,” she said, adding that she began to notice connections among the songs. “They were all written in the same six months.”

Although her previous EP contained songs that had been written as long as three years apart, “this one has more of a time stamp to it,” Bollinger said.

Producer John Trainum and guitarist Chris Lewis teamed up with her to flesh out songs that she had started on her own during the pandemic.

“The whole EP was written during the pandemic,” Bollinger said. “The songs were recorded a little more than a year ago now.”

Bollinger spent time during lockdown online cultivating fans around the globe. Wisdom tooth surgery recently led to the postponement of her European tour, which she hopes to reschedule this fall, but Bollinger is enjoying a growing following in Japan.

“I’m excited about that,” she said. “It’s a pretty diverse group of places.”

Another surprise from the pandemic period was an out-of-the-blue writing credit on Kanye West’s 2021 track “Donda,” which sampled her song “Candy.”

“That wasn’t planned at all,” Bollinger said. “That was a crazy surprise that none of us were expecting.”

Saturday’s show starts at 8:30 p.m.; tickets are $17, $15 in advance. Learn more at thesoutherncville.com.

If You Go

Kate Bollinger 

with Lael Neale

8:30 p.m. Saturday

The Southern Café and Music Hall

 $17; $15 advance

thesoutherncville.com

(434) 977-5590

