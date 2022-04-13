Time in studio, time with children enrich Modest Mouse's new music

“I don’t work well without anxiety in general,” said Isaac Brock. “My anxieties are sort of my friends.”

The lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist for indie-rock band Modest Mouse has long put his disquiet into musical form, and it’s served him well.

“They’re useful tools to me,” he continued. “If I was Spicoli or something like that, I don’t know if I’d have gotten any records done.”

The band’s latest record isn’t all crisis, but it does connect to that anxious mindset in a way. Last year’s “The Golden Casket” — Modest Mouse’s first after a six-year gap — came after Brock found a way through the context of the pandemic.

“I was particularly anxious and kind of made a conscious decision to power through it,” he said, “to project the reality more of what I wanted. See if that helps. I think it does and I think it did. It definitely helped me.”

The lockdown turned out to be a sort of opportunity, in that it allowed Brock to really focus on the album. The band had begun work on “The Golden Casket,” but there were always tours or other activities that would make the work more scattered until he found himself at home with “a large chunk of time available to me that was uninterrupted all of the sudden.”

“This is borderline great — for this type of thing,” he said, considering the freedom to make an album without the usual start-and-stop process.

Brock loves touring, but with the time at home, he found “there were two options: studio and kids.”

“In reality, that’s all I wanted. I wasn’t getting distracted by other things that I might want,” he explained. “Apparently I function slightly better in that way.”

Brock’s children have made their way into new song “Lace Your Shoes,” which he jokes is “just good advice.” In reality, it expresses his joy in watching them grow.

Parenting might have had some influence on his songwriting, but he laughed about it and said, “Mainly my songs are about eating vegetables and listening to your parents.”

Songwriting influence remains a tricky concept. For example, as the band has grown in fame from a small indie act to a platinum-selling major-label act, the increased effects of fame can creep in.

“It’s a push-pull,” Brock said. “I’ll find myself feeling self-conscious about something being too produced. ‘Oh, we gotta rough this up so we don’t get criticized that way.’ It’s not supposed to, but it gets in the back of your mind.”

Other factors can influence songwriting, too. Legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr joined the band for a few years in 2006, and Brock caused a stir when he recently said the two were working together again.

“It’s not really a clear plan, man,” he clarified. “I had worked on a track and he added some stuff to it, with tentative plans to work on some stuff. You know how it goes. We’re not sitting around the campfire writing songs right now or anything. We both have a lot on our plates.”

Working with someone like Marr can influence a writer’s work, but Brock quickly points out that “the combination of people” present in general affects what happens in the process.

“The next time Johnny and I write together, there will be different people in the room, and both of our writing will be a little different because of it,” he said. “It’s the combination lock of music. I don’t clearly know how it’s affected my writing style, but it obviously does.”

“How the deeper parts of you marionette the forefront parts of you is hard to see,” he continued. “Anything that’s observed is changed. It’s a scientific fact at this point. More observation seems like it alters behavior in weird ways.”

Brock’s own process has changed in recent years, too. In the past, song creation was “a different type of labor.”

“I spent just 10 hours a day sculpting a way on these things, working on it. Then I’d show up with a finished song to the studio,” he said. “I do not do a lot of the same sort of sit-down-and-writing-music stuff that I used to. Now I just play a bunch of things and I’m like, ‘OK, this piece, this piece.’ That’s part of the technology you work with, no longer having to do full takes on tape in this linear way.”

Brock sounds excited about his work, including the upcoming second part of “The Golden Casket” album — “nine or ten more songs, which I’m pretty pleased with, to be honest.”

We might need it, given the state of the world right now.

“Things are wobbly,” Brock said. “Every aspect of us as a nation and a world is fractured. I don’t know. There’s enough systems in place that make it very difficult for actual change to happen.”

He pointed out that we know some of the solutions to our collective problems, but we don’t take action. He runs his sink faucet waiting for the water to get hot, and gives his kids electronic devices he doesn’t entirely approve of.

“St. Isaac knows what is up here, and he isn’t doing it,” he said.

At the same time, he’s working to understand more, saying, “Heavily personal experiences ... have forced me into a world of reading and trying to learn, even basic science, like how EMFs truly work all around us.”

Brock’s concerned with the EMFs, the effects cell phones have on our gut health, the consequences of dirty electricity, and more.

“I’ve said a lot of stupid s*** based on the headlines from some article I sort of read, so I’m trying to get myself more into a guy-in-the-know position,” he said. “Which is to say, knows enough to hold a conversation with you. I’m almost there.”

In the meantime, there are studios and there are kids, and there is more Modest Mouse on the way to help us through these wobbly times.