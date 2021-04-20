Tickets go on sale Friday for shows at Jefferson, The Southern

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for two scheduled October shows.

Jukebox the Ghost will perform at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at The Southern Café and Music Hall, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Lucero with special guest Morgan Wade will perform on Oct. 17 at the Jefferson Theater.

Other shows coming up at the Jefferson include Delbert McClinton on July 9, Todd Snider on Sept. 18, Watkins Family Hour on Sept. 29, Bikini Kill with H.C. Mcentire on Nov. 12 and Dan Tyminski Bluegrass Band on Dec. 11

The Southern’s schedule also includes Murder By Death — 20th Anniversary with Amigo the Devil on Nov. 10; Lost Dog Street Band with Casper Allen on Jan. 30, 2022; Andy Shauf on Feb. 20; and Southern Culture on the Skids on May 4.

For tickets and details, visit thesoutherncville.com and jeffersontheater.com.