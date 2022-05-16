Tickets go on sale Friday for Carrie Underwood's JPJ Arena show

Carrie Underwood will bring The Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 24, 2023.
Tickets for the country superstar's show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. There also will be a limited number of exclusive VIP packages.
One dollar from each ticket sold will benefit Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes to to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders with young children and also builds custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.
Jimmie Allen also will be on the bill. His third album, "Tulip Drive," will be released June 24. He was nominated for best new artist at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, and he picked up CMA and ACM wins for new artist of the year and new male artist of the year, respectively, in 2021.
Learn more about the tour at carrieunderwoodofficial.com, and about the show at johnpauljonesarena.com.