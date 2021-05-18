 Skip to main content
Tickets for Jason Aldean's JPJ Arena show go on sale Friday
Tickets for Jason Aldean's JPJ Arena show go on sale Friday

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Jason Aldean's "Back in the Saddle 2021 Tour," which heads to John Paul Jones Arena at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

Also on the bill will be Hardy, Lainey Wilson and Dee Jay Silver.

Presale ticket purchases are available now to Aldean's fan club members and Citi cardmembers and start at 10 a.m. Wednesday for members of Hardy's and Wilson's fan clubs. Live Nation's presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. 

Tickets, which start at $50.25, can be purchased at livenation.com or jasonaldean.com. For information, go to johnpauljonesarena.com.

