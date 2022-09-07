 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets for Dave Matthews Band's new tour go on sale Sept. 23

Tickets for the general public for the Dave Matthews Band's fall 2022 North American headline tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 23.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is in progress at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 until 10 p.m. Sept. 22; get details at www.citientertainment.com.

The Grammy Award-winning band, founded in Charlottesville, will have paid for the planting of an additional 1 million trees with the 2022 tour, which brings the total number of trees to 3 million. It's part of a team effort by The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees program, the band, Dreaming Tree Wines, DocuSign and other tour partners, and fans are invited to participate. Details are available atdmbtrees.org.

DMB has sold more than 25 million concert tickets and a combined 38 million CDs and DVDs. It became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when "Come Tomorrow" was released in 2018.

The band's summer tour will wind up with shows at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 19 and 20, and the fall tour will begin at BC Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Nov. 2. No Virginia dates have been announced so far.

To learn more about tickets or tour, go to www.davematthewsband.com.

Vince Staples to lead Netflix comedy from Kenya Barris

