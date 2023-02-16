Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble will present “Northern Lights: Scandinavian & Nordic” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick.

Performers will be soprano Sheila Dietrich, tenor Benjamin Geier, Peter Walker on bass and Swedish bagpipes, artistic director Fiona Hughes on Baroque violin, Christa Patton on triple harp and Baroque flute, and Phillip Spray on double bass and lirone.

The concert is the third of Three Notch’d Road’s 12th season, “The Four Corners of Europe.” The program will explore the dance music and songs of Denmark, North Germany, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble takes its name for a colonial route through Central Virginia. The group specializes in performing historic repertoire from both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. The ensemble also performs in schools throughout the area.

Other performances of “Northern Lights” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at All Saints Episcopal Church in Richmond. Doors will open half an hour before each performance.

Tickets are $25 general admission and $10 for youths and students. For tickets and details, go to www.tnrbaroque.org or call (434) 409-3424.